'Krypton': A ball of confusion

How do you approach a series such as <strong>”Krypton”</strong> (9 p.m., Syfy, TV-14)? One of the better aspects to the “Superman” comic is its neat and tidy origin tale. Why dig deeper into the legend of his doomed planet and make up stuff about Superman’s grandfather? On the other hand, the Book of Exodus is concise, but people still watch “The Ten Commandments” every spring.

I don’t make comparisons between the Good Book and “Superman” lightly. Fans study comic books similarly to how religious scholars consult the Bible or the Talmud. “Krypton” adds at least two new generations to the mix. And makes up a whole lot of other stuff, too.

We first meet Superman’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as he’s watching his own grandfather being executed by the leaders of Krypton, a cruel religious dictatorship. Grandpa had conducted experiments in his Fortress of Solitude that proved the existence of other worlds, defying the orthodoxy.

After the execution, the regime strips Seg-El and his family of their elite status, consigning them to the city’s darker quarters. Seg-El is reduced to some kind of ultimate fighting gig just to scrounge up money. Despite his newly bestowed low caste, he’s in love with the daughter of the head of a mercenary army whose duty is to protect the very people who killed his grandfather. Gee, that sounds plausible.

Then, for reasons unknown, Seg-El prevents a terror attack on the evil leader, who rewards him by marrying him off to his bored youngest daughter.

This all happens in the first 20 minutes or so. But don’t get hung up on time, because suddenly Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), a traveler from the future wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball cap, arrives to warn Seg-El an evil force is out to kill him in order to prevent the future Superman from ever being born.

If you think that sounds a tad similar to “The Terminator,” I’d have to agree with you. Years after “The Terminator” became a classic, astute viewers of the film saw clear parallels between it and an “Outer Limits” episode written by Harlan Ellison. To recap: “Krypton” borrows from “The Terminator,” which borrowed from “The Outer Limits.” Are there no original stories left? It’s enough to put you off religion. I mean “Superman.”

The digital special effects are rather seamless in “Krypton.” That’s a nice distraction from the plodding pace and acting that aspires to the level of William Shatner at his least inspired.

Look for Rupert Graves as Seg-El’s father. He wears a pained expression throughout. Is it because he watched his own father’s gruesome end? Or because Graves knows he’s gone from “The Forsyte Saga” to this?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— The Cigarette Man has no filters on the season finale of “The X-Files” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— First responders are the last to know on the season finale of “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— A former informant may be a drug kingpin on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— A power failure grips the capital on “Designated Survivor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Cunanan is cornered as “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) concludes.

CULT CHOICE

Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who died March 10, was long associated with actress Audrey Hepburn’s classic outfits, most notably the iconic black dress she wore in the 1961 comedy “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (7 p.m., TCM).

SERIES NOTES

A castaway makes an impression on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) ... On two helpings of “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC, TV-14), the unfriendly skies (7 p.m., r), a tragic field trip (8 p.m.) ... Empty-nest syndrome on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jughead speaks up on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Film festival frenzy on the season finale of “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A dangerous daylight mission on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A visit to wine country on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Stella relishes her role as patient advocate on “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A lost loved one on “American Housewife” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A criminal clown terrorizes a tiny town on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Matt Damon and Gary White appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes James McAvoy and Zoey Deutch on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Tyler Perry, Ben Mendelsohn, McKay Coppins and Lil’ John Roberts visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Drew Barrymore and John Boyega appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

Reach Kevin McDonough at kevin.tvguy@gmail.com.