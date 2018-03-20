Despite their divorce, ex-wife treats man like a best friend

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> My ex-wife and I were married for 29 years. Then, she had an affair with a co-worker’s husband. Now that we’re divorced, she thinks we should be best friends!

If she has car, money or any other type of problems, she thinks I should help her. In the divorce, I kept the home, the furnishings, etc. She left with a few things that were her mother’s and her clothing.

She drops by unannounced and wants to visit or watch television. I’m baffled. If she wanted out of the marriage and to have nothing to do with me, why is she still in my life? Granted, we have two daughters. One is 22, and the other, who is 10, lives with her.

She texts me about her day or if she’s having problems. I have been kind, not wanting to put too much stress on my youngest child. What should I do? <strong>— CONFUSED IN TEXAS</strong>

<strong>DEAR CONFUSED:</strong> Your ex is no longer your life companion. She shouldn’t be acting as if you are.

Have an honest conversation with her and create some boundaries. She should not assume she can drop by unannounced and expect you to solve her problems or comment on her day. Tell her you need your space and not to drop by without calling first because you might be busy or going out.

You still can be a loving and involved father to your 10-year-old without doing anything more than co-parenting with your ex, but only if you draw the line.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> We all understand the importance of an RSVP, attendance at a celebration and a gift to the host on a mailed-out invitation. What do you think about Facebook invitations to wedding receptions, graduation parties, etc.? Most are sent to masses of friends. Do you consider those to be official invitations, requiring an RSVP, attendance and gift? <strong>— WAITING FOR MY SNAIL MAIL</strong>

<strong>DEAR WAITING:</strong> Regardless of how the invitation is delivered, the polite response is to accept or refuse and not keep the sender hanging. If you choose to attend, a gift would be in order if the occasion requires one.