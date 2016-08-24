High school golf: Peotone keeps on rolling

Peotone remained undefeated with a pair of Interstate Eight wins Tuesday.

Peotone (175) improved to 5-0 this season with victories over Coal City (182) and Sandwich (210) at Cinder Ridge in Wilmington.

Paul Douglas was the match medalist and the top performer with a 39 on the par 36 course. Jake Nietfeldt carded a 41 and John Schubbe turned in a 47 to round out Peotone's scoring.

Coal City's Collin Erickson finished just one stroke behind Douglas with a 40, and teammate Matt Misewicz fired a 41.

<strong>Lockport 162, Bradley-Bourbonnais 176</strong>

Despite playing well, Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to Lockport at the Big Run Golf Club.

Tyler Guertin shot a team best 42 with teammate Zack LaFollett close behind with a 43 in the loss. Max Pinski carded a 45 and Mitchell Hudson earned a 46 in the loss for Boilers.

<strong>Lisle 167, Manteno 179, Reed-Custer 225</strong>

Lisle topped Manteno and Reed-Custer at Manteno Golf Club.

Manteno's Connor McCormick finished with a 40 for the Panthers top scorer. Amber Maddox had Reed-Custer's best score with a 48.

<strong>Oakwood 169, Watseka 188, Westville 197</strong>

Oakwood walked away with a victory against Watseka and Westville at Harrison Park.

Nathan Schroeder had Watseka's top score with a 41. Joe Hebert fired a 45 for the Warriors.