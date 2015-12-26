7-year-old dies in house fire in Kankakee

A 7-year-old girl died Saturday morning in a fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

T'Niyah Hale was the only victim in the fire, which gutted the home she was in. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner pronounced her dead at 12:03 p.m.

Maria Garcia, whose nephew often played with Hale, started a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/yqgdvktg?rcid=null" target="_blank">Go Fund Me account</a> to assist Hale's family. By 6:30 p.m. Saturday, it had already raised $990.

"It's so tragic, especially the day after Christmas," Garcia said with tears flowing down her face. "I couldn't imagine losing a child. They lost everything. Nothing can bring their child back."

"We're talking about a young girl," said another neighbor, Kevin Rhodes, who lives across the street. "It's the day after Christmas. They probably still had some presents to unwrap or toys to play with. It's very sad."

Kankakee firefighters were called out to the home around 8:32 a.m. Five people were inside the two-story house.

Firefighters entered the home several times, but were forced out by the fire. Two firefighters were trapped inside at one point, but escaped without injuries.

In total, four people were injured. A 25-year-old man was taken to Presence St. Mary's Hospital and was eventually transferred to the Loyola Medical Center burn center in stable condition. Paul Slajchert, a neighbor, said the man entered the house three times.

A 22-year-old man was treated and released from Riverside Medical Center. An 8-year-old girl and middle-aged woman also were taken to Presence St. Mary's Hospital in stable condition.

Hours after the fatal fire, neighbors mourned the loss of Hale.

"She played with all the neighborhood kids," Slajchert said. "My daughter was friends with her. It's depressing."

Kankakee Fire Chief Ron Young said the fire is still under investigation, but appears to have been caused accidentally.

Fire departments from Kankakee Township, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Pembroke and Manteno assisted the Kankakee Fire Department. Firefighters were on the scene for five hours.

"Anytime you have a fatality, it's depressing," Young said. "Christmas was yesterday, and a 7-year-old died. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time."