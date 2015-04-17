Senator wants return of Sunday car shopping, IL dealers not exactly thrilled

SPRINGFIELD — The first time he introduced a bill to lift the ban on Sunday car sales by Illinois dealerships, state Sen. Jim Oberweis thought he’d be a hero to auto dealers.

“Oh, no, it turns out they like it the way it is!” Oberweis said. “In fact they’re the ones who wanted it this way.”

The Republican from Sugar Grove said he thought about dropping the subject, which he’d first looked into in 2013 in order to answer a constituent’s questions.

But the more he looked into it and thought about it, the less he liked the law that keeps dealerships closed on Sundays.

Telling a retail business which days it can be open or which days it must close “is just fundamentally wrong,” Oberweis said.

“They do that in Russia, they do that in China; I’m sure they do that in Cuba, but they should not do that in the United States of America,” he said.

Auto dealers find the senator’s concern misplaced.

Among the reasons for staying closed on Sunday they cite:

<ul><li>Closing on Sunday helps with the morale and retention of salespeople and gives them family time.</li><li>Dealerships are already usually open until 9 p.m. weekdays and a full business day on Saturdays.</li><li>Sunday is a slow and not profitable day; staying open a seventh day could actually add cost to purchases.</li><li>Lenders are closed, so most sales can’t be completely finished on a Sunday, anyway.</li><li>Some customers prefer to cruise the lots on Sunday when salespeople are absent.</li></ul>

Oberweis says that’s fine, go ahead and close the store Sunday if you like — but don’t make it law so a small dealer or a used-car dealer who’d like to be open cannot be.

He says the current law, in effect since 1983, is just a tool to squash competition.

“I strongly believe the government should never be used in that fashion,” he said. “The market should determine the ultimate winners and losers.”

But dealers say Oberweis is trying to fix a non-existent problem in order to pad his resume as a free-market legislator.

“The first thing I asked Mr. Oberweis when I saw him was, ‘of all the things in Illinois that need to be fixed, why choose this?’” said Dave Sloan of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

Sloan and Pete Sander of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association say there’s neither a demand nor desire by dealers to be open Sunday.

And, they say, competition is already extraordinary and the number of choices in the auto market is huge and growing.

But Oberweis says consumers would prefer being able to buy on Sunday.

He cites a We Ask America poll of nearly 1,800 Illinoisans conducted in March. The poll, which has a 3 percent margin of error, showed 60 percent of respondents support the option to buy on Sundays.

Oberweis said he expects his legislation to lift the ban will be heard in committee this week.