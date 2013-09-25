Police Blotter: Sept. 25, 2013

Battery

• Kenneth G. Traina, 47, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Bourbonnais police in the 1500 block of Stefanie Lane at 8:40 p.m. Saturday for disorderly conduct and battery. Police were called to Stefanie Lane for a vehicle sounding its horn. Traina told police he had installed a new horn and was testing it. Police left only to be called back to Stefanie Lane minutes later for a fight. No arrests were made because Traina was provoked. When more fighting broke out as police attempted to leave the scene Traina was arrested. He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Willie L. Ellis, 48, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police in the 1700 block of West Hickory Street at 11:54 p.m. Monday for domestic battery. Ellis was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Burglary

A 50-inch television and Wii video game system were reported stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Gregg Street at 7:52 p.m. Monday. Part of a credit card, that was used to unlock a door, was found in the door jamb. No suspect information has been reported.

DUI

• Kristina M. Darr-Noel, 45, of Bradley, was arrested by Bourbonnais police at 2:45 a.m. Saturday for driving under the influence. Darr-Noel was stopped in the 300 block of Main Street NW for not using the turn signal. She was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Vitali Calderon, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested by Bourbonnais police at 2:12 a.m. Sunday for driving under the influence. Calderon was stopped for driving 17 miles per hour over the speed limit. Calderon's blood alcohol level was .124. She was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Travis L. Fann, 34, of Bradley, was arrested by Kankakee police near the intersection of Grinnell Road and Hobbie Avenue at 12:17 a.m. Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol. Fann was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Theft

• Dominique R. Allen, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by Bourbonnais police in the Bradley Commons shopping center of Illinois Route 50 at 12:33 p.m. Sunday for theft. Police were called to a River Valley Metro Mass Transit District bus station for a man who said a woman stole his wallet while on a bus from University Park. A witness saw the woman walking toward Walmart and police found her near the store with victim's wallet. Allen was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• A Suzuki outboard motor was reported stolen from a boat parked in the river outside of a Momence home at 4:25 pm. Sunday. No suspect information has been reported.

• A central air conditioner unit was reported stolen from a residence located in Tri-Star Estates Mobile Home Community at 7 p.m. Saturday. No suspect information was reported.