Subject of IRS investigation, Momence police chief resigns

Momence police chief Tim Swanson, who was the subject of a federal grand jury hearing in June, resigned Friday from both the Momence police department and the Kankakee County sheriff's department, Kankakee County sheriff Tim Bukowski said Monday in a prepared statement.

Swanson, who was brought into the Kankakee County sheriff's department in July 2009 after retiring as a police chief of a western suburb, told Momence Mayor Mick Porter in a brief resignation letter that he is retiring.

"It was a surprise," Porter said. "He did some great things for us in Momence, and I'm sad to see him go."

In June, Bukowski was called to testify as a witness in an IRS investigation of Swanson, chief deputy Ken McCabe said. But details of that investigation, including whether or not it remains ongoing, were never released to the department, McCabe said.

Swanson made headlines last year when a Chicago newspaper reported that he was once under criminal investigation and that the nonprofit helicopter program he founded had fallen under state and federal scrutiny.

McCabe confirmed that representatives of the Illinois Attorney General's office and the U.S. Department of Defense inquired into Swanson's relationship with the county department and the helicopter program. The questions were general, and the agencies gave no indication as to the their focus, he said.

Swanson did not return a call for comment as of 5 p.m.

Swanson denied any wrongdoing in connection with the apparent probe into his helicopter program, which was intended to be used by police departments throughout the state.

"The [Cook County] grand jury found it was a witch hunt, and it was a policy matter," Swanson told The Daily Journal in 2012.

Eventually, the two helicopters on loan from the defense department were returned after going unused.

Meanwhile, Swanson took a leave of absence as president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police before it could initiate an ethics probe for his failure to inform the organization of that grand jury proceeding. The probe never occurred because Swanson never returned.

Porter said the village is seeking an interim chief while the county sheriff's department assists in finding a permanent replacement. The municipal policing program was started in 2009 to fill vacancies in the police departments of Momence and Grant Park.