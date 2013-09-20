River cleanup Saturday

Volunteers will descend on and into the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers starting at 8 a.m. Saturday for the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's 32nd annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up.

The annual cleanup will run until noon, with volunteers removing a year's accumulation of litter and junk from the rivers and tributaries from the Indiana state line to Wilmington and beyond.

Volunteers receive free commemorative patches, refreshments, a good time outdoors with like-minded people, sense of accomplishment and community service credits if needed.

Groups and individuals may join the cleanup from Momence Island Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Aroma Park boat launch, Beckman Park boat launch, Bird Park boat launch, Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club boat launch, Kankakee River State Park concession stand or Wilmington North Island Park band shell.

Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance so adequate beverages and food can be served at all sites. Contact chairman Barb Thomas at 815-939-2675 or 815-953-8822 or email sltbjt@att.net.

Sponsors include NIAA, Kankakee Tank Wash, Coca-Cola Refreshments, Aqua Illinois, The Daily Journal, Reed's Canoe Trips, United Disposal Services, Republic Services of Momence, Nancy and George Witthoft, and the Illinois EPA, which provided a $1,750 grant again this year.

Also on Saturday, the Alliance for Great Lakes is holding its annual adopt-a-beach cleanup event in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Last year thousands of people collected more than 17,000 pounds of trash and volunteers performed water quality test.