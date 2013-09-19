Gospel Explosion at Community Church, Kankakee

Gospel Explosion and a fall musical will be held at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at Community Church of Holiness, 481 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Host pastor is O.R. Burtis. Appreciation will be expressed for co-pastor Margaret "Martha" Crayton. Special guest will be Judah, from Rochester, N.Y. There will be choirs, soloists, the Burtis Sisters and other local singers plus the Jubilee Travelers, from Chicago. For more information, call 815-935-2924 or 370-9354.