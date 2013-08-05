Beaver 90th Birthday

Wallace E. Beaver will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the St. Anne Civic Center. His children will host the event. They are: Robert E. Beaver, Kankakee; Wally W. Beaver, Wilmington; Roger L. Beaver, St. Anne; Zandra Cohen, St. Anne; Joyce (Paul) Hosier, Dwight; and William W. Beaver, deceased. He has eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and six step-great-great-grandchildren.

Wallace was born August 6, 1923, in Huntington, Ind. He married the former Alvera Sirois, who is deceased.

He retired after 31 years from AO Smith Corp. in Kankakee and is also retired from farming, though he has a new interest is raising goats. Wallace served in the Pacific theater during WWII and recently participated in an Honor Flight Chicago trip to Washington DC.