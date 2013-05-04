Weddings: May 4, 2013

<strong>Sutfin-Dudgeon</strong>

Mollie Sutfin and Michael Dudgeon, both of Chicago, formerly of Watseka and Rochester, Ind., were married on June 29, 2012, at the Westin Resort in Avon, Colo. Jeff Petersen, brother-in-law of the bride, officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Karen Sutfin, of Watseka. The groom is the son of John Dudgeon and Sue and Jack Hoge, all of Rochester, Ind.

Matron of honor was Samantha Petersen, sister of the bride.Bridesmaids were Kristin Elliot, Krissy Walters and Anne Hamilton, friends of the bride. Natalie Petersen was a junior bridesmaid, and Cara Petersen was the flower girl, both nieces of the bride.

Best man was Chris Arnett, and groomsmen were Ted Hirschey and Martin Lee, all friends of the groom.

The bride graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana with a degree in advertising and earned her master's in teaching from DePaul University.She is employed by a school district in Skokie.The groom received a degree in advertising from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. He is employed by LinkedIn.

The couple honeymooned in Italy.