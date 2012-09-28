Anniversary Celebrations: Sept. 29, 2012

Baker 60th Wedding Anniversary

Bill and Muriel Baker, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July with a trip to Michigan and the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village. There will be another trip in October to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and a family dinner sponsored by their family.

The couple has four children: Debi (Larry) Dawkins, of Bourbonnais; Carol (Mark) Vidas, of Bourbonnais; Michael (Patricia) Baker, of Plainfield; and Lorrie (Andy) Zarch, of San Diego, Calif. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The couple was married Oct. 5, 1952, at Manteno Methodist Church by the Rev. Kelvin McCray. They enjoy the senior group, Prime Timers, and their church, River Valley Christian Fellowship, where they are charter members of 50 years. They are also members of the Momence Antique Car Club. Bill enjoys his coffee buddies and Muriel enjoys writing poems and cards and the Red Hats of Joy where she is the chaplain. The also enjoy getting together with family.

Prairie 66th Wedding Anniversary

Bernard and Marie Prairie, of Clifton, will celebrate their 66th anniversary Oct. 5 at a family gathering. The event will be hosted by their sons and daughters-in-law: Tom and Theresa, of Bourbonnais; Larry and Linda, and Dale and Jodi, all of Clifton; and their daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Ed Movern, also of Clifton.

They were married Oct. 5, 1946, in Momence. The Prairies have 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. They enjoy their large family, watching TV, playing cards and visiting with friends and family.

Jacoby 60th Wedding Anniversary

Wayne and Mary (Jerry) Jacoby, of Watseka, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 5.

They are the parents of: Jeff (Micaela) Jacoby, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; Jack Alan (deceased); Jack (Lisa) Jacoby, of Denver, Colo.; James Jacoby, of Cotulla, Texas; and Julie (Terry) Brooks, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

They have three grandchildren.

Jacoby and the former Mary Jerrine Jack were married Oct. 5, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Wayne was in sales and marketing, and Jerry was director of volunteer services at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for 31 years. They are both retired.

Boyer 50th Wedding Anniversary

Dennis and Ruth Boyer, of Crescent City, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise family party at Princess Cafe in Beecher on Sept. 1. The event was hosted by their daughters and their spouses: Cheri and Mark Rogers, of Bourbonnais; and Amy and Christopher Warke, of Bolingbrook. The couple has four grandchildren.

Boyer and the former Ruth Black were married Sept. 2, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ash Grove.

Dennis is a retired bricklayer/mason. Ruth is a retired secretary/bookkeeper from Crescent Iroquois High School. The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.