Anniversary and Birthday Celebrations: Aug. 25, 2012

<strong>Lambert 65th Anniversary</strong>

Leland and Anita Lambert, of Beaverville, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Aug. 17 with a family gathering.

The event was hosted by their nine children and spouses: Londa Carder, of Bourbonnais; Steve and Cathy Lambert, of Bourbonnais; Corky and Paula Miller, of Donovan; Michelle Lambert, of Bradley; Kevin and Janet Lambert, of Martinton; Laurie Russell, of St. Anne; Joel and Lori Lambert, of Donovan; Celeste Langellier, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and Glenn and Angela Steinman, of Queen Creek, Ariz. The couple has 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren

Leland and the former Anita Kibbons were married Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

The couple enjoys visiting with family, gardening, raising cattle, reading and traveling.

<strong>Smith Golden Anniversary</strong>

Donald A. and Rose Smith, of Manteno, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Nisswa, Minn.

Their children and spouses are: Donna and Daniel Saraz, of Palos Heights; Diane and Douglas DeCanio, of Arlington, Texas; and son, Andrew, who is deceased.

The couple has four grandchildren.

Donald and the former Rose Donahoe were married Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Donald is a retired farmer. Rose is a retired dental assistant. Both are active volunteers at Provena St. Mary’s Hospital and

enjoy golfing.

<strong>Lenzi Golden Anniversary</strong>

Bob and Kathy Lenzi, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a gathering Aug. 4.

The event included their renewal of vows at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and a buffet dinner at The Homestead Restaurant. The couple’s five children and spouses are: Annette and Jeff Pegram, Arlene Dickey, Paulette and Bob Galen, Yvonne Borem and Rita Stoll, all of Bourbonnais. They have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bob and the former Kathy White were married Aug. 4, 1962, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Chicago.

Mr. Lenzi worked 37 years with Jewel-Osco as a meat cutter.

<strong>Cleaves 94th Birthday</strong>

Gussie Mae Cleaves, of Chebanse, celebrated her 94th birthday Aug. 15 with a family gathering. Her children and their spouses are: Gloria and Jesse Autman, of Chebanse; Clara Cleaves and Georgia Love, of Kankakee; Murray and Hattie Cleaves, of St. Anne; and Toni Cleaves, of Chebanse. She has 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She has been a member of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years and has served on the mother’s board and missionary board for more than 20 years.

<strong>Boykin 80th Birthday</strong>

Labron Boykin, of Kankakee, celebrated his 80th birthday with a family dinner Aug. 17. His children are: Michael Euell, of Matteson; Marilou Boykin, of Ohio; and Mark Boykin, of Joliet. He has two stepchildren, Brenda Euell and Bryan Euell, of Kankakee, and four grandchildren.

Mr. Boykin was born Aug. 17, 1932. He was married the former Angelisa Nelson in 1973 in Kankakee.