Engagements: November 26, 2011

<strong>Roof-Graham</strong>

Megan Roof and Daniel Graham, both of Manteno, announce their approaching marriage. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ona and Rory Knudtson, of Kiester, Minn., and Bill and Kay Roof, of Manteno. The groom to be is the son of Marlene and Gordon Graham, of Glasgow, Mont.

An April 14, 2012, wedding is planned in Manteno.

<strong>Bindley-Pierson</strong>

Ellen Bindley and Adam Pierson, both of Chicago, announce their approaching marriage. The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Kathy Bindley, of Northfield. The groom is the son of Daniel and Karen Pierson, of Bourbonnais.

An April 21, 2012, wedding is planned in Naples, Fla.

<strong>Marcotte-Coffman</strong>

Kevin and Debbie Emling, of Herscher, announce the approaching marriage of their daughter, Stephanie Marcotte. The groom-to-be, Kyle Coffman, is the son of Al and Pam Coffman, of Bourbonnais. A Sept. 23, 2012 wedding is planned in Paxton.