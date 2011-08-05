Weddings for Aug. 6, 2011

Cappetta-Underwood

Tracey Cappetta and Lawrence Underwood, both of Homewood, were married Aug. 20, 2010, at Old Central Church in Joliet. The Rev. Stephen Cornell performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dennis and Maureen Cappetta, of Homewood. The groom is the son of Linda Underwood, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Marvin Underwood, of Wilmington.

The bride wore an ivory Alfred Angelo gown with a sweetheart neckline and full-length train.

Matron of honor was Ashley Russell. Maid of honor was Robin Postlewait. Bridesmaids were Nina Pulli, Tammy Matthews and Shannon Bachelder, the bride’s cousins; Lita Underwood, the groom’s niece; Meghan Thompson and Stephanie Walscher. Flower girl was Naomi Pulli, the bride’s cousin.

Best man was Justin Underwood, the groom’s brother. Groomsmen were Neil Cappetta, the bride’s brother, Travis Matthews and Samuel Pulli, the bride’s cousins; Bill Russell, Scott Senne, Jason Hasty and Craig Miller. Ring bearer was Noah Pulli, the bride’s cousin. Bell ringer was Nathan Pulli.

A reception was held at Dinolfo’s Banquets in Homer Glen.

The bride is a graduate of Eureka College. She is a writer. The groom is a graduate of Kankakee Community College. He is a nurse at Riverside Health Care Center.

The honeymoon was taken to Walt Disney World, in Orland, Fla.

Norrick-Witkowski

Sabrina Norrick, of Watseka, and Eric Witkowski, of Naperville, were married Sept. 4, 2010, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Pastor Don Love performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tony and Kathy Norrick, of Watseka. The groom is the son of Richard and Barbara Witkowski, of Naperville.

The bride wore an ivory A-line gown with a fitted bodice and flowing chiffon skirt with a chapel-length train. The empire waist was accented with hand-beaded lace and ruching detail. The lace detail continued on the back of the gown from waist to hem.

Maid of honor was Ashley Wandell. Bridesmaids were Kristin Meents, Larisca Cascio and Tina Pardy.

Best man was Brian Witkowski, the groom’s brother. Groomsmen were Kevin Witkowski, the groom’s brother; Tony Norrick, the bride’s brother; and Kevin Fennell.

A reception was held at the Watseka Theatre.

The couple received their bachelor degrees from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. The groom is employed in claim support at Old Republic Insured Credit Services.

The honeymoon was taken to Riveria Maya, Mexico.

Lanoue-Lewki

Rachel Lanoue and John Lewke, both of Momence, were married Sept. 25, 2010, at the Elks Country Club in St. Anne. Adam Ekhoff performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jolene Gero, of Momence, and Don Zack, of Martinton. The groom is the son of Bill and Nancy Lewke, of Grant Park.

Maid of honor was Leslie Miller. Bridesmaids were Jessica Claussen, the groom’s niece; Hannah Trudeau, the bride’s daughter; Tami Day and Karen Peterson. Flower girl was Jaden Warren.

Best man was Randy Schneider. Groomsmen were Adam Warren, Brian Janowski, Johnny Loitz and Chris Principe. Ring bearers were Nolan and Dakota Lewke, the couple’s sons.

A reception was also held at the Elks Country Club.

The bride is employed by Peddinghaus Corporation. The groom is a union carpenter.