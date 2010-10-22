Weddings for Oct. 23, 2010

White-Fitch

Marqita White, of Lansing and Larue Fitch, of Chicago, formerly of Kankakee, were married July 23, 2010, at New Life Celebration in Dolton. The Rev. Brenda Jones performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Shari White, of Burnham, and Curtis White, of Kansas City, Kan. The groom is the son of Velette Fitch, of Steger and the late Charles Turner.

The bride wore an ivory, strapless gown with a layered effect.

Matron of honor was Nicole Trotter-Clair. Bridesmaid was Misty Parker.

Best man was Sammy Fitch. Groomsman was Brent Clair.

A reception was also held at New Life Celebration in Dolton.

The bride is a graduate of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She is a store manager for Walgreen’s.

The groom is a graduate of Saint Xavier University in Chicago. He is a middle school science teacher for Chicago Public Schools.

The honeymoon was taken to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Allen-Bertrand

Rachael Allen and Tim Bertrand, both of St. Anne, were married Aug. 7, 2010, in Kankakee. Retired Judge Roger Benson performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Sandra and Tom Williams, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Scott and Angie Allen, of Bradley. The groom is the son of Ross and Deanna Bertrand, of Kankakee.

Maid of honor was Tiffany Jones, the bride’s cousin. Flower girl was Kaitlin Pfeiffer, the bride’s stepsister.

Best man was Pat Cahill. Ring bearer was Keegan Bertrand, the couple’s son.

A reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Kankakee.

Tierney-Hudson

Donna Tierney and Daniel Hudson, both of Grant Park, were married Aug. 14, 2010, at the Kankakee River State Park. Dr. L.A. Anderson performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter and stepdaughter of Debbie and Tom Langlois, and Bob and Diane Umland, all of Grant Park. The groom is the son of Emilia Hudson, of Grant Park, and the late Rudy Hudson.

The bride wore a satin gown with tulle overlay, accented by a lace criss-cross bodice and satin straps.

Maid of honor was Kassidy Tierney, the bride’s daughter. Best man was Jake Hudson, the groom’s son. Groomsman was Tyler Hudson, the couple’s son.

Olofsson-Bivens

Jessica Olofsson and Rob Bivens, both of Kankakee, were married Aug. 14, 2010, at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne. Steve Timms, minister, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. Brian and Mrs. Cheri Olofsson, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Rick and Lori Bivens, of Texas.

The bride wore an ivory A-line, strapless gown covered in swarovski crystals and lace.

Matron of honor was Celine Farrar. Maid of honor was Sarah Olofsson, the bride’s sister. Bridesmaids were Molly Canan and Kate Carlson, the bride’s cousins; Holly Hernandez, the groom’s sister; Tiffany Fickas, Tara Fracassi, Robyn Smith and Nicole Stuckert. Flower girls were Charlotee and Savannah Farrar, Catherine and Julia Gray, Carolyn, Allison and Rebecca Hardy, and Sophia and Isabella Rose.

Best men were Chris Bivens, the groom’s brother; and AJ Vasquez. Groomsmen were Joe Olofsson, the bride’s brother; Ben Kimbrough, JD Farrar and Javier Marianacci. Ring bearer was Jacob Farrar.

A reception was also held at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne.

The bride is working on her master’s degree at Governors State University. She is employed by Dr. Brian Olofsson’s office. The groom is serving in the Army National Guard. He is employed by Exelon.

The honeymoon was taken to Anna Maria Island, Fla.