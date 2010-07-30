Weddings for July 31, 2010

Amiot-Fortin

April Amiot and Steven Fortin, both of Valdosta, Ga., were married March 13, 2010, at Kinderlou Forrest Golf Club in Valdosta. Judge Terri Adams performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Karen Rhodes of Summerfield, Fla., and Gary Amiot of Valdosta. The groom is the son of Dave and Debbie Fortin of Manteno.

The bride wore a strapless satin, beaded corset gown with cuff neckline and beaded tulle ballgown skirt. She carried a bouquet of tulips.

Maid of honor was Casey Hancock. Bridesmaids were Trinni Amiot, the bride’s cousin; Erin Fortin, the groom’s cousin; and Ashley Turner. Flower girl was River Turner.

Best man was Dave Fortin, the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Randy and Ryan Fortin, the groom’s brothers; Joshua Amiot, the bride’s brother; Gary LaMore, the groom’s uncle; Lucas Hartman and Matt Stauffenberg.

A reception was held at The Ravine at Kinderlou Forrest Golf Club.

The bride is a graduate of Valdosta Technical College. She is a nurse. The groom is serving in the U.S. Air Force.

The honeymoon was taken to Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nixon-Hoevet

Monica Nixon and Nathan Hoevet, both of Manhattan, were married April 24, 2010, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Jack McCormick performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Glenn and Lynn Nixon of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Glenn and Donna Hoevet of Grant Park.

Maid of honor was Rhonda Schultz. Bridesmaids were Lindsay Lukas, Michell Voigts, Mandy Voigts and Christina Jankus. Flower girl was Grace Fick.

Best man was Todd Heldt. Groomsmen were Adam Fick, Josh Schultz, Jon Schneider and John Loitz. Ring bearer was Benjamin Schultz.

A reception was held at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The bride received a master’s degree in social work from the University of St. Francis. She is employed by Provena St. Joseph Medical Center. The groom received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb. He is employed by Pepsi Beverages Company.

The honeymoon was taken to Punta Cana.

Kleitsch-Thompson

Katherine Kleitsch and Kenneth Thompson III, both of Little Rock, Ark., were married June 26, 2010, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Little Rock. Father Jason Tyler performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. Edward and Pamela Kleitsch of North Little Rock, Ark., formerly of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Kenneth Jr. and Jane Thompson of Wynne, Ark.

The bride wore an ivory taffeta gown with a ruched bodice and whimsical fanning at the neckline.

Maid of honor was Rachel Dedman. Bridesmaids were Mary Thompson, the groom’s sister; Audrey Fier, Katy Burton, Emily Hester and Judith Heister.

Best man was Reece Smith. Groomsmen were Hunter Gibbs, Chris McClinton, Daniel Feild, Scott Ferguson and Lije Cunningham.

A reception was held at the Arkansas Arts Center.

The bride received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. The groom is a graduate of Hendrix College. He is a third-year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

The honeymoon was taken to Maui, Hawaii.

Wulff-Guyer

Janell Wulff of Bourbonnais and Todd Guyer of Valparaiso, Ind., were married June 4, 2010, at America’s Bistro in Kankakee. Judge Gregory Householter performed the ceremony.

Maid of honor was Jessica Blanchette, the bride’s daughter.

Best men were Jordan Guyer, the groom’s son; and Nick Wulff, the bride’s son.

A reception was also held at America’s Bistro.

The honeymoon was a Caribbean cruise.