Weddings for July 24, 2010

Howard-Wilson

Mandy Howard and Scott Wilson, both of Bourbonnais, were married July 30, 2009, atop Vail Mountain in Vail, Colo. The Rev. Bill Dulin, the brideâ€™s uncle, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Ed and Barb Howard of Manteno. The groom is the son of Kathy Peterson of Bourbonnais and Kevin Wilson of Bonfield.

The bride wore a strapless, slim A-line gown with corset closure, embellished with chantilly lace and swarovski crystal accents and lace formed over a softly layered chiffon skirt. The gown featured an empire waistline accented by a silver sash embellished with a crystal brooch. She carried a bouquet of dahlias, orchids, tulips, freesia and roses made by her aunt with a handkerchief made from her baby bonnet. She also wore a garter made from the lace of her motherâ€™s wedding gown.

Matron of honor was Chris Gray, the brideâ€™s sister. Bridesmaid was Roxann Cote, the groomâ€™s sister.

Best man was Jeremy Wilson, the groomâ€™s brother. Groomsman was Dean Bushey, the groomâ€™s uncle. Ring bearer was Tyler Wilson, the groomâ€™s nephew.

A reception was held at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a real estate appraiser for the Gormon Group.

The groom is the owner of SW Homes, a home construction company.

Hanson-Meyer

Charlotte Hanson of Ashkum and Chris Meyer of Jacksonville, Fla., were married Aug. 21, 2009, at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne. Minister Tom Tate performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tom and Barb Hanson of Ashkum. The groom is the son of Daryl and Kathy Meyer of Manteno.

Bridesmaids were Brandi and Amber Hanson, the brideâ€™s cousins; Danielle Buff, Jessica White, Jolynne Stevenson and Jennifer Minor. Flower girl was Alexis Hicks, the groomâ€™s cousin.

Groomsmen were TJ Hanson, the brideâ€™s brother; Aaron Weakley, Adam Mitchell, Brandon Toma, Brent Havener and Chris Norman. Ring bearer was Brody Adams. Ushers were Eric Meredith and Adam Linnell.

A reception was also held at the Kankakee Elks Country Club.

The bride is a graduate of Central High School at Clifton. She is employed by Goddard School in Jacksonville. The groom is a graduate of Herscher High School. He is serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

The honeymoon was taken to Cancun.

Ryan-Griffin

Marianne Ryan and Brian Griffin, both of Chicago, were married Aug. 29, 2009, at Scoozi! in Chicago. The Most Rev. Daniel Turley, OSA, and the Rev. John Sotak, OSA, performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. Bernard and Nancy Ryan of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Kenneth and Janine Griffin of Lemont.

The bride wore a strapless silk and duchess satin gown with a taupe satin ribbon and chapel-length train by Jim Hjelm.

Maid of honor was Maura Ryan Shea, the brideâ€™s sister. Bridesmaids were Lori Ryan, the brideâ€™s sister-in-law; Kathleen McClain-Honkisz and Nicole Pileggi. Flower girl was Anna Ryan, the brideâ€™s niece.

Best men were Alan Davey, Matthew Kory, Jeremiah Notter and John Connelly.

A reception was also held at Scoozi! in Chicago.

The bride is a graduate of Loyola University Chicago School of Law. The groom is a graduate of Northwestern University in Chicago. The two work in Chicago.

The honeymoon was taken to France and Ireland.

Rein-Konie

Jeannine Rein of Momence and David Konie, formerly of Batavia, were married March 20, 2010, at the Chicago Latter-day Saints Temple in Glenview.

The bride is the daughter of Tom and Diana Rein of Momence. The groom is the son of Gey and Susan Konie of Batavia.

The bride received a bachelorâ€™s degrees in art from Governors State University in University Park. The groom is serving in the U.S. Army as a satellite communications specialist, stationed in Landstuhl, Germany.

Brandenburg-Windley

Jennifer Brandenburg of Kankakee and Jonathan Windley of Chocowinity, N.C. were married Aug. 24, 2009, in Newport News, Va., by the justice of the peace.

The bride is the daughter of Jodi Brandenburg of Bradley and Jeffrey Brandenburg of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Jonathan Windley Sr. and Amanda Wollard, both of Chocowinity.

The bride is a surgical technician at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Newport News.

The groom is a combat medic for the U.S. Navy expeditionary combat commands in Newport News.

The honeymoon was taken to Nassau, Bahamas.

Legner-Vos

Kelly Legner of Dwight and John Vos of Beecher, were married May 8, 2010, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing. The Rev. Calvin Aardsma performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Brian and Regina Pokarney of Dwight. The groom is the son of Jerry and Shirley Vos of Beecher.

Maid of honor was Jessica Legner, the brideâ€™s cousin. Bridesmaids were Trish Stingel and Jennifer Munoz, the groomâ€™s sisters; Samantha Varela, the groomâ€™s niece; and Ashleigh Hostert. Flower girl was Makayla Allen, the groomâ€™s cousin.

Best man was Richard Vos, the groomâ€™s brother. Groomsmen were Patrick Stingel, the groomâ€™s brother-in-law; Tim Legner and Michael Pokarney, the brideâ€™s brothers; and Jason Drummet. Ring bearer was Tanner Stych, the brideâ€™s cousin. Ushers were Elviz Munoz and Luis Varela, the groomâ€™s nephews; and Justin Velasquez.

A reception was held at DiNolfoâ€™s Banquet in Mokena. The couple received their bachelorâ€™s degrees in accounting from Governors State University in University Park. The bride is pursuing a masterâ€™s degree in business administration. The groom is an auditor at Harrahâ€™s Casino in Joliet.

The honeymoon was taken to St. Lucia.