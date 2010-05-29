Weddings for May 29, 2010

Burton-Nickell

Sarah Burton and Troy Nickell, both of Kankakee, were married Nov. 28, 2009, at Aroma Park United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Williams performed the ceremony. The bride was escorted by her brother, Roy Perkins.

The bride is the daughter of Roy and Nancy Lambert of Bradley. The groom is the son of Harold and Lucinda Nickell of Kankakee.

The bride wore a strapless caught-up ballgown with lace-up back, crystal beadwork on the bodice and chapel-length train. She wore a veil with crystals on the edging and she carried a bouquet of roses.

Maid of honor was Rachel Lambert, the bride’s sister. Bridesmaids were Amy Nickell, the groom’s sister; Carmella Larson, Renee Brooks and Crystal Burton. Junior bridesmaid was Petra Perkins, the bride’s niece. Flower girl was Katelyn Burton.

Best man was Michael Hensley II. Groomsmen were Danny and Jeremy Surprenant, the groom’s cousins; Jeremy Ahrens and Luke Yoakum. Ring bearer was Michael Hensley III. Usher was Kyle Richardson.

A reception was held at The Moose Lodge in Bradley.

The bride is a student at Kankakee Community College. The groom is a graduate of Kankakee High School. He is employed by ManorCare Health Services.

The honeymoon was taken to the Sybaris in Northbrook.

Bartels-Creighton

Jacqueline Bartels and Matt Creighton, both of Chatham, were married March 27, 2010, at Pawnee United Methodist Church. Pastor Troy Benitone performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Randy and Susan Bartels of Peotone. The groom is the son of Cathy and Jeff Moore of Pawnee, and Michael and Leanne Creighton of Springfield.

Maid of honor was Abby Jones. Bridesmaids were Linden Murdie, Kimberly Murray, Dana Sadowski, Ashley Smith and Kristi Creighton. Flower Girl was Lillie Purcell.

Best man was Matt Szabo. Groomsmen were Kevin Creighton, David Meacham, Trevor Duncan, Brian Bartels and Ryan Maltby. Ushers were Jimmy Spelman and Aaron Leach.

A reception was held at the Springfield Firefighters Lake Club.

The bride is a graduate of Elmhurst College. She is a middle school teacher in the Ball-Chatham School District. The groom is a fireman for the Springfield Fire Department and a Blackhawk helicopter pilot for the Illinois National Guard.

The honeymoon was taken to Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Barclay-Collins

Stephanie Barclay and Michael Collins, both of Corydon, Ind., were married Jan. 16, 2010, in Kankakee. Charles Wilfong performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Doug and Sue Barclay of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Kay Collins of Bedford, Ind.

The bride wore an ivory, strapless, satin and organza gown with silver and crystal beading.

Matron of honor was Stacy Soucie, the bride’s sister. Bridesmaids were Jane Bahneman, Teresa Richter and Carolyne Wilkey. Flower girl was Margaret Soucie.

Best person was Kristy Collins, the groom’s sister. Groomsmen were Daniel Sulfridge, Garrick O’Malley and Mark Collins. Ring bearer was Jason Soucie Jr.

A reception was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee.

The bride received a master’s degree in exercise physiology from Illinois State University in Normal. She is employed by Bellarmine University. The groom received a master’s degree in divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. He is employed by the United Methodist Church.

The honeymoon was taken to Chicago.