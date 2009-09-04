Weddings for Sept. 5, 2009

DuBois-Waselewski

Melissa DuBois and Brandon Waselewski, both of Bradley, were married May 30, 2009, at Sully’s Banquets in Kankakee. The Rev. Kristy Smith performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Stephanie Covington of Kankakee and Steve DuBois of Aroma Park. The groom is the son of Renee Waselewski of Bourbonnais and the late John Waselewski.

The bride wore a strapless, beaded lace, chiffon gown with a side drape, satin split front and chapel-length train.

Maid of honor was Janice Powell. Bridesmaids were Leslie Torres, Christina Valencia and Michelle Marquez, the bride’s sisters; Kaylynn DuBois, the bride’s daughter; Samantha Farl, Morgan and Lana Charbonneau, Guadalupe Varela, Mariela Carmona and Marisol Torres.

Best man was Roy Charbonneau Jr. Groomsmen were Kaleb Johnson, the bride’s son; Danny DuBois, the bride’s brother; Kyle Waselewski, the groom’s brother; Jon Farl, Jessie Smith, Lenny Rocha, Jacob Villarreal, Zack and Jacob Kalb and Jo McNabb. Ring bearers were Leland Waselewski, the couple’s son; and JJ Jones, the bride’s son.

A reception was also held at Sully’s Banquets in Kankakee.

The honeymoon will be taken in February to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Martin-Albrecht

Krista Martin and Robert Albrecht, both of Onarga, were married Sept. 6, 2008, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilman. Father John Baluff performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia Martin of Onarga and the late Willard Martin. The groom is the son of James and Carol Albrecht, also of Onarga.

Matron of honor was Kegan Wagner. Bridesmaids were Anna Talbert, the groom’s sister; Shelly and Marcie Albrecht, the groom’s sisters-in-law; Marisa Perzee and Shelisa Henrichs. Flower girls were Taylor Talbert, the groom’s niece; and Erika Bailey, the bride’s cousin.

Best man was Aaron Goldenstein. Groomsmen were David and Doug Albrecht, the groom’s brother; Tim Talbert, the groom’s brother-in-law; Keith Monk and Clint Perzee. Ring bearer was Clayton Perzee, the couple’s godchild. Ushers were Dustin and Corbin Martin, the bride’s brothers; Ryan Perzee, John Tuckett and Arik Eldert.

A reception was held at the Shagbark Golf and Country Club.

The bride is a graduate of Kankakee Community College. She is a registered nurse at Riverside Medical Center. The groom is a graduate of Joliet Junior College. He is a track supervisor for CN Railway in Gilman.

Cushman-Miller

Alissa Cushman and Brandon Miller, both of Normal, were married July 12, 2009, in Dwight. Officiant Vern Hoaglund performed the ceremony.

The bride wore a Winnie Couture strapless, ivory satin gown with a chapel-length train and veil, both with crystal embroidery.

Maid of honor was Amy Hornstrom, the bride’s sister. Bridesmaids were Jill Wullf and Denisse Martinez. Flowergirls were Macie Hornstrom and Brianna Siebring.

Best man was Tim Williams. Groomsmen were Chris Tuttle, the groom’s brother; and Rick Hornstrom, the bride’s brother-in-law.

A reception was held at The Country Mansion in Dwight.

The two are students at Illinois State University in Normal.

The honeymoon was a Mexican cruise.