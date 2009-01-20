Weddings for Jan. 18, 2009

<strong>Stahl-Coulter</strong>

Susan Stahl and James Coulter Jr., both of Kankakee, were married Sept. 13, 2008, in Kankakee. Pastor Donald Keyson performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of John Sr. and Linda Stahl of Bourbonnais. The groom is the son of Connie McKain Dickens of Nebraska and James Coulter Sr. of Momence.

Maid of honor was Stacy Lampley. Bridesmaid was Mandy McDivitt. Flower girl was Kayle Coulter, the couple’s daughter.

Best man was Jesse Coulter, the groom’s brother. Groomsman was John Stahl Jr., the bride’s brother. Ring bearer was Greyden Coulter, the couple’s son.

A reception was also held in Kankakee.

The bride is a graduate of American Bodywork Institute. The groom is employed by Advanced Network Systems.

The honeymoon was taken to Walt Disney World.

<strong>Montalto-Romary</strong>

Francine Montalto and Joseph Romary, both of Bourbonnais, were married Oct. 4, 2008, at Millennium Park in Chicago. The Rev. Rebecca Armstrong performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Janet Montalto of Bradley.

The groom is the son of Joseph and Kathryn Romary of Kankakee.

The bride is a teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. The groom is a financial advisor for Wachovia Securities.

<strong>McCarthy-Wright</strong>

Beth McCarthy and Frank Wright, both of Clifton, were married Sept. 26, 2008, at the Iroquois County Court House in Watseka.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Linda Prairie of Clifton. The groom is the son of Scott and Theresa Mitchell of Chebanse.

Maid of honor was Laura Prairie, the bride’s sister.

Best man was Dale Strough. Ring bearer was Dillan McCarthy, the bride’s son.

A reception was held at the bride’s parent’s home.

The groom is an over-the-road truck driver. The bride is employed by Merkle Knipprath Nursing Home, Clifton.

The honeymoon was taken to Essence in Orland Park.

<strong>Johnson-Tison</strong>

Amanda Johnson and Justin Tison, both of Chicago, were married Oct. 10, 2008, at the Historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles. Pastor Derick Miller performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Russell and Janet Johnson of Sugar Grove. The groom is the son of Carol Vidas of Kankakee and Jack Tison of Wilmington.

A reception was also held at the Historic Hotel Baker.

The couple graduated from Illinois State University in Normal.

The honeymoon was taken to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

<strong>Recently married?</strong>

The Daily Journal is proud to offer newlyweds a free community announcement along with a full-color photograph. Announcements must be received within a year of the wedding date. For more information or to receive a wedding form, call Life at (815) 929-2129. Or, to fill out our electronic form, <a href="http://ww2.daily-journal.com/accentforms/wedding.cfm">click here.</a>