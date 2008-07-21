Annniversaries, birthdays, generations celebrations for July 20, 2008

<strong>Smith Golden Anniversary</strong>

Ronald and Kay Smith of Bourbonnais celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 29 with a gathering at the Tri-Star Estates Club House.

The event was hosted by their daughter. Their children and spouses are Margie and Sam Headrick of Arizona; Rhonda and Bobby Dye of New Lenox; Ronnie Smith of Bourbonnais; and Robbie and Michele Smith of Manteno. The couple has 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Smith and the former Kay Sherrill were married June 27, 1958, at Central Christian Church in Danville.

Smith worked at a paint factory for 32 years.

Mrs. Smith worked in health care for 15 years.

The couple enjoys going to garage sales.

<strong>Faford 68th Anniversary</strong>

Paul and Norma Faford celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary July 6 with a gathering at their home.

The event was hosted by their children: Tom and Linda Faford, Mike and Kay Faford, Jane Keltner, and Steve and Cindy Faford. The couple has 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Faford and the former Norma MacKenzie were married July 6, 1940, in Kankakee.

The couple own and operate Norford Kennels.

Faford is active with the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and enjoys woodworking.

Mrs. Faford enjoys working jigsaw puzzles.

<strong>Benson Golden Anniversary</strong>

Price and Annie Benson of St. Anne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 21 with a party for family and friends.

The event was hosted by Mamie Hayes, Darryl Benson and Douglas Benson.

Their children are: Darryl, Douglas and Phyllis, all of St. Anne; and Sonya and Tracey, both of Georgia. The couple has 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Benson and the former Annie Dunlap were married June 21, 1958, in Chicago.

<strong>Soucie Fifth Generation</strong>

The Soucie family posed recently for a fifth generation photo during a family gathering.

Pictured from left are grandmother Joni Goudreau of Bourbonnais; great-grandmother Barbara Barber of St. Anne, holding the newest member of the family, Aubrie Goudreau; great-great-grandmother Burnice Soucie of Watseka; and father James Goudreau of Kankakee.

