Anniversaries for 2-4-08

<strong>Taylor Golden Anniversary</strong>

Dan and Barb Taylor of Bourbonnais will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their daughter’s home in Bradley.

The event will be hosted by their daughter. Their children are Mike Taylor of Germantown, Md.; Shelle Glionna of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tamara Taylor of Bradley; and daughter-in-law, Debi Taylor of Skokie. One son, Jeff, is deceased. The couple has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Taylor and the former Barb Adams were married Feb. 13, 1958, in Keokuk, Iowa.

The two are retired pastors of New Life Christian Fellowship in Momence.

<strong>Roush 65th Anniversary</strong>

James and Gladys Roush of Bourbonnais celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 19 with a family dinner at The Loft.

The event was hosted by their children: Sharon and Terry Lundquist of Fort Wayne, Ind.; James A. and Paula Roush of Bourbonnais. The couple has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Roush and the former Gladys Dehm were married Jan. 16, 1943, in Watseka.

Roush is retired from Action Auto Body in Kankakee.

Mrs. Roush is retired from Kroehler Manufacturing Company.

<strong>Dionne 54th Anniversary</strong>

Norma and Ray Dionne of Bourbonnais will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary Sunday with a family gathering at their home.

The event will be hosted by their family.

Their children and spouses are Debra and Gary Gunn of Beaverville; Terry and Debbie Dionne of Downers Grove; Kathy and Dave Tiboni of Bradley; and Mike and Dawn Dionne of Manteno.

Dionne and the former Norma Jean Rantz were married Feb. 6, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

<strong>Celebrating a special anniversary?</strong>

