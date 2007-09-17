Wedding announcements for 9-16-07

<strong>Laura Brunner & Grayson Westfall</strong>

Laura Brunner and Grayson Westfall, both of Wray, Colo., were married June 30, 2007, at First United Methodist Church in Fairbanks, Alaska. The bride’s mother performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Roger Brunner and Judge Niesje Steinkruger of Fairbanks, and the granddaughter of Eldon and Gladys Brunner of Reddick. The groom is the son of Tom and Myra Westfall of Wray, Colo.

Maid of honor was Jill Brunner, the bride’s sister.

Best man was Tom Westfall, the groom’s father.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School. She is doing a pediatric residency at Denver Children’s Hospital. The groom is a graduate of the University of Colorado Medical School. He is a rural family practice physician in Strasburg and Lemon, Colo.

The honeymoon was taken to Kennicott, Alaska.

<strong>Susan Wegner & Gerald Lamb</strong>

Susan Wegner and Gerald Lamb, both of Kankakee, were married June 29, 2007, in Kankakee. Judge Adrienne Albrecht performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of the late Wilbert and Rosemary Wegner. The groom is the son of the late George and Leola Lamb.

Maid of honor was Rina Shapiro.

Best person was Jennifer Smith, the groom’s daughter.

A reception was held at Best Buffet in Kankakee.

The bride is a graduate of Westview High School. The groom is a graduate of Eastridge High School. The two are mental health technicians at Shapiro Developmental Center.

The honeymoon was taken to Naples, Fla.

<strong>Kimberly Hale & Kyle Souligne</strong>

Kimberly Hale and Kyle Souligne, both of Irving, Texas, were married April 14, 2007, at St. Anne Catholic Parish in Coppell, Texas. Monsignor Leon Duesman performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David and Debbie Hale of Irving. The groom is the son of Jeff and Janet Souligne of Kankakee.

The bride wore a satin A-line gown with delicate tulle lace overlay by Maggie Sottero.

Maid of honor was Felicia Trujillo. Bridesmaids were Brianne and Maggie Souligne, the groom’s sisters; Jennifer Furness, Katherine Gibson and Angela Stadelman. Flower girl was Tatum Horrell, the groom’s cousin.

Best man was Daniel Veers. Groomsmen were Matthew Hale, the bride’s brother; Timothy Williams, the bride’s cousin; Thomas Souligne, the groom’s uncle; Matthew Horrell, the groom’s cousin; and Nicholas West. Ring bearer was Johnathan Williams, the bride’s cousin.

A reception was held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The bride received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Franciscan University in Ohio. She is employed by Las Colinas Medical Center. The groom is a graduate of Harper College in Palatine. He is employed by Tomtec Corp. GMBH.

The honeymoon was taken to St. Lucia.

<strong>Erin Hill & Daniel Fields</strong>

Erin Barbara Hill and Daniel Benjamin Fields were married Oct. 7, 2006, at Long Grove Community Church. Rev. Craig Baldacci performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Jacqueline Hill of Palatine. The groom is the son of John and Susan Fields of St. Anne.

A reception was held at the Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove.

The bride is a graduate of North Park University in Chicago. She is employed by LCA Vision Inc. in Orlando, Fla. The groom is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He is managing editor at The Daily Commercial in Leesburg, Fla.

The honeymoon was taken to Hawaii.