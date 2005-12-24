Ford.howwemet

"I met my husband in 2002 through mutual friends who were in the process of getting married. After our friends' first wedding meeting, we were introduced to one another and I said to myself, 'He's cute.'

"On our first date, on Oct. 13, 2002, he picked me up and we had a deep conversation. Mind you, I am one of those girls who doesn't need a man to pay for my meal. But I knew there was something about Mycale because on our first date, I paid for his meal -- although it was only a bowl of soup. That was a big step for me.

"Later on that day, the four of us went to watch a movie at our friend's house. The next thing I know, Mycale threw a piece of paper at my face. I looked up and said, 'I don't like little boys throwing stuff at me.' He sat down and tried to suck up to me the rest of the day. Although our date was on the 13th, we had talked on the phone for awhile, and he asked me if I would date him. I said, 'No. I have to pray about it.'

"Two days later, my prayer was answered. We started dating and Mycale was such a gentleman. He only wanted it to be the two of us (when we went on dates) if I felt comfortable. He respected my rules. My prayer was not just answered, but my dream came true. We got married on Dec. 13, 2003.

"A lot of people had a problem with us getting married because I was 20 and Mycale was 19. Despite the confusion, God has blessed us! We just celebrated our second anniversary and we have a house, two cars and my husband is helping me raise my youngest sibling. I also gained a beautiful mother-in-law and father-in-law who love me just as their own. His entire family is beautiful.

"What attracts me to my husband is his love and compassion. He knows how to treat his woman. He's my horizon. Despite hard times, we know we were meant to be. I encourage young people to take the good and the bad when it comes to getting married. However, their final decision should be from God, and not people."

HOW DID YOU MEET?

