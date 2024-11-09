DeKalb Korean War veteran’s home military memorabilia rivals museums

U.S. Army Veteran Jerry Busby smiles as he talks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, about some of the military and law enforcement memorabilia he has collected over the years that adorn the walls of his DeKalb home. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – When visitors enter Jerry Busby’s basement, they’re greeted with walls filled with military memorabilia as an ode to service members from across the decades, carefully curated by a fellow soldier.

The DeKalb resident and U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War said he’s been collecting items for about 17 years at his home.

However, Busby said he started acquiring and storing items at a previous residence in town years earlier.

“It had a whole bunch of stuff,” Busby said. “I was collecting from that time.”

From military uniforms and rifles to military-themed movie posters and helmets, Busby has something to pique the interest of almost anyone.

Busby said he’s never counted how many items he has in his collection. The homages run the gamut, each a peek into strife and war reaching across the world.

Jerry’s friend Bill O’Neil, also a DeKalb resident and U.S. Navy veteran, said he’s moved by how extensive the collection is.

“He takes you on a memorable trip seeing the different weapons and artifacts from all the different wars,” O’Neil said. “You actually see the American Army, Army Marine Corps and the American riflemen displayed through the different eras of our history. There are not too many people where you’ll see a home collection. Jerry’s nearly got a whole museum.”

U.S. Army veteran Jerry Busby talks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, about some of the military and law enforcement memorabilia he has collected over the years that adorn the walls of his DeKalb home. (Mark Busch)

This is not a one-off, either. Busby has an affinity for preserving military history and a track record to prove it.

Busby is known in the community for his efforts in 2002 to help relocate a 1940 Stuart tank to its current location at Memorial Park near First Street and Lincoln Highway. The tanks were used by the Allies during World War II.

Busby said he and his friend Donald Schoo had worked hard for years to bring greater visibility to the tank, nicknamed “Donna the Tank.”

“I had all these people come move it at no cost to the city,” Busby said.

He takes you on a memorable trip seeing the different weapons and artifacts from all the different wars. ... Jerry’s nearly got a whole museum.” — Bill O’Neil

O’Neil said he is not surprised that people are willing to part ways with their military memorabilia and give it to Busby at no cost.

“Jerry has developed such trust in the community with his work as a police officer and an officer for the secretary of state that they’d rather see Jerry get a family remembrance from a war veteran and preserve it and to cherish it and not to see it go to waste,” O’Neil said. “Jerry doesn’t try to profit from it.”

As a veteran, Busby said preserving military history holds a special significance for him. He said he feels he must honor those who put country before self, as it has afforded many people the freedoms that we all enjoy.

Busby sees it as a sign of respect.

“I didn’t want to get drafted when I was 23 or 24,” Busby said. “That’s usually when guys got drafted. A lot of them didn’t get drafted once they had two or three kids. But I wanted it over with. I got homesick, of course. I spent two Christmases, the first two Christmases in the military were in Korea. I got there Dec. 3 and 25 and another one before I got to come home. When I came home then, I got to come to Maple Park and spend maybe 30 days and back to Fort Lewis, Washington. But you had an obligation to do for your country. I respected military guys more than anything.”

O’Neil said he is grateful that people like Busby live in the community.

“We’re glad that there are people like Jerry that keep our history for us,” O’Neil said.

Busby said he hopes to share his passion for military memorabilia with his family and friends whenever they visit his house.

“It’s something to show people,” he said.