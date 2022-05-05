Thank you, teachers. From the Daily Chronicle

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Teachers balance time-consuming tasks of being department chair, head coach

Teaching, coaching in different districts brings an array of challenges

Indian Creek special education teacher lives service before self

Thank You Teacher Letters for the Daily Chronicle

NIU associate professor gives back through Autism Caregiver Group

English Language Learner class at Sycamore High School makes students feel like they belong

DeKalb elementary music teacher says students’ smiles make it all worth it

All in the family: Sycamore family’s teaching legacy spans generations

Setting expectations: A day in the life of a kindergarten class with Littlejohn’s Tracy Paszotta

Sycamore shop teachers outline importance of non-traditional classroom work

Going pro: DeKalb High School math teacher helps students build robots competitively