Letters: DeKalb County First Responders, We Thank You

First Responder Kevin: Thank you for your selfless dedication to the community safety. You have been a Peace officer for 30 yrs serving and protecting at any cost risking your life for others. We thank you.-Angela Ferrigan

First Responder Owen Wilkins: I want to thank my dad, Owen, for being an amazing inspiration. He is a paramedic and provides tons of care and hospitality and shows me how I want to care and provide for people in my life. Thank you for being a great role model and helper in our community!- Aleida Wilkins

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for your service Deputy Musil. You will not be forgotten.-Alyssa Smith

First Responder Steve Lekkas: Thank you Steve for always being on duty and acting accordingly. Uniformed or in plain clothes, you have saved lives and run to danger when everyone else was scared.-Amy Peura

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for you dedication to service. May you rest in peace!-Anthony Dewitt

First Responder Waterman Fire Dept: Thanks for your prompt response and transport to the hospital. - Lila Johnson

First Responder Christopher Bradshaw: I want to thank my husband a firefighter paramedic for 26 years, he has had many life changing achievements in his career but to perform CPR on our friends mother at a local event and save her life was truly heroic.-Donna Bradshaw

First Responder Jennifer Cheshier Dodson: Thank you for your dedication for helping save others and giving your time and life to your profession. - Betty Waldron

First Responder Christina Musil: Rest In Peace. - Nancy Carlock

First ResponderTrevor Burdick: Thank you Trevor for your service! Not only are you a DeKalb police officer, but you also serve on the S.W.A.T. team and have served numerous times as security for Christ Community Church. What a blessing you are to our community! - Nancy Boyd

First Responder Alicia Burgos Dimova: Amazing patient care. Helps local groups, scouts and others with CPR and first training. Always professional. Treats co workers and patients with respect, calmness and kindness.- Denise Norris

First Responder Gage Armstrong: He is always available to work extra time to help the jail people out.- Dale Remala

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for your tremendous service.- Angela Slouka

First Responder Matt Klotz: Thank you for your brave service at the DeKalb Fire Department!- Elizabeth Mckee

First Responder Sandra Morales: Thank you for all the work you do. Not only do you work at Safe Passage as the Volunteer Coordinator, but you also work as an EMT. Talk about someone who is so amazing!- Elizabeth Ganion

Chief Deputy James Burgh: To the man who always puts his county, his employees, and his loved ones first - thank you. We are lucky to have someone like you!- Hannah Miller

First Responder Greyson Scott: Thank you, Officer Scott for your years of service to our community and your dedication to our canine officer. Wes. Sycamore is blessed to have you and Officer Wes protecting our community.- Sara Blaser

First ResponderIan Wheeler: Ian, you are such a positive influence for our community. From your work with Sycamore schools to your visibility in community events, you are known and respected around town.- Jessica Johnson

First Responder Adam Honiotes: Thank you to all first responders!- John Honiotes

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for your service to the community, to your country, and to your friends and family. And thank you for paying the ultimate sacrifice for us. Steve Rubeck

First Responder Nicholas Peterson: To my husband, a Deputy on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, also a Captain on the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District but most importantly to our family, Dad. We love your dedication and your determination. You are our hero! Thank you for always keeping us safe! We love you!- Kelsi Peterson

First Responder Christina Musil: R.I.P.- Ken Scott

First Responder Dalton Peters: Thank you for everything you do, couldn’t be more thankful to have you in my life. - Kileigh Peters

First Responder Kaitlyn Pedersen: Dooley Officer Pedersen is our School Resource Officer at Sycamore Middle School. She not only provides safety for our school but also comfort, consistency, care and a great contagious smile! Her K-9, Dooley is a special part of our school family that provides comfort, care and joy to our students. Our school has experienced many losses this year and the consistency of Dooley as a comfort animal and Kaitlyn as a trusted and safe person in our building has made a huge difference. I often observe students stopping in Officer Pedersen’s office to say hello to her, chat and have a pet for Dooley. Students are comfortable in her presence. Kaitlyn is so deserving of this recognition. We are so grateful for her every single day!- Katherine Katz

First Responder Cary Singer: (commander Ret.)Retired Sycamore Police Commander Singer responded to a child choking at Sycamore Pumpkin Festival last October 2023. His alertness and quick actions and CPR training likely saved the young girl’s life as she was choking on a piece of hotdog. Ret. Commander Singer had a full career in law enforcement and community service and is deserving of first responder recognition.- Thomas Scott

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you so much for your service and for putting your life in danger daily for the lives of those around you! Lauren Tucker

First Responder Christina Musil: As her co-worker she was the best. She gave her heart and soul and tragically lost her life. Her children are left without a mother. She deserves every bit of recognition. We miss and love her. Lexi Frankenberry

First Responder Christina (Beana) Musil: Thank you for your service and dedication. You put your life on the line and made the ultimate sacrifice. We love you SO much. You are truly missed. Mary Rose Cochran

First Responder Jennifer Cheshire Dobson: She is very dedicated to her job and loves what she does. She truly likes to help people; Mary Dickhut

First Responder Lucinda Brunner: Thank you for all you do. Cortland is a better town because of you!- Mary Katalak

First Responder Deputy Christina Musil: Thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice protecting Dekalb County. You’ll never be forgotten Z42! Meagan Pettengell

First Responder Deputy Christina Musil: Thank you for your service to this community and our country. Your time was cut short, but I still nominate you for all you gave in the time you were here. You were selfless, caring and so much more to many people. Thank you Deputy Musil. Rest in Peace. Kristy Holtzman

First Responder Daniel Franklin: Thank you Danny for your commitment to the people in dekalb and your coworkers. You are a leader and always willing to teach others how to save lives. You are always willing to take care of others and a strong individual. Kathy Brown

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for your service.. may you rest in peace. Rhonda Jones

First Responder Geoffrey Wells: Thank you so much for all hard work you do! It means so much to take on such a job where you needing to deal with crisis situations and help and support people on what is often the worst days of their lives. Please take care of yourselves! Robin Wellse

First Responder Fallen DCSO Dep. Christina Musil: Thank you my sister in blue for your service to our county and the County of DeKalb. You will never be forgotten! We will take the watch from here, and we will make sure your babies are taken care of! Ryan Wallis

First Responder Jennifer Lynn Cheshier: I feel Jennifer is a fantastic paramedic. She’s hard working and very dedicated to her company, staff and all patients that she serves . Loves her job and has compassion as she encounters patients health issues . This job was a true calling for her. And have watched her grow while in this position. - Sharon Cheshier

First Responder Deputy Christina Musil: God bless you Deputy....and all those that keep us safe. Victoria Delmer

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you you for all of your courageous and selfless work. Vianey Lopez

First Responder Christina Musil: Thank you for your service and your sacrifice!!- Wendy Correlate