Daily Chronicle Fall 2023 All-Area Teams and Players of the Year: A complete roundup

Below is a list of links to all of the Daily Chronicle’s all-area teams and player of the year stories for the Fall 2023 season.
Cross Country
Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: DeKalb’s Korima Gonzalez
Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Cross Country All-Area Team
Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza
Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Cross Country All-Area Team
Golf
Daily Chronicle 2023 Golfer of the Year: Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun
Football
2023 Daily Chronicle Football Player of the Year: Sycamore’s Burke Gautcher
Daily Chronicle 2023 All-Area Football Team
Swimming
Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Swimmer of the Year: DeKalb-Sycamore’s Molly Allison
Tennis
Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Sycamore’s Madyson Block and Jetta Weaver
Volleyball
2023 Daily Chronicle Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Genoa-Kingston’s Alayna Pierce