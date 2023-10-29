Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 28

Boys cross country
Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, Jacob Barraza took fifth for DeKalb in 14:59, the lone DeKalb qualifier for next week’s state meet in Peoria.
It’s the first time Barraza has gone under 15 minutes.
“That (time) is a PR,” Barraza said. “My goal for all season was to finally break 15 and it’s just nice finally getting that off my shoulder and hopefully I can go faster at state.”
DeKalb took 14th as a team. Nathan Tumminaro was the second fastest Barb, taking 76th in 16:15.1.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, the season came to an end for Genoa-Kingston.
The Cogs took 16th as a team with 447 points. Gabriel Pena finished in 18:29.96 to pace to the Cogs, taking 55th.
Girls cross country
Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, DeKalb’s Korima Gonzalez took 22nd, finishing in 18:26.3 to qualify for state next week.
DeKalb took 16th as a team, finishing with 389 points.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston freshman Emma James qualified for next week’s state meet in Peoria.
James took 16th, finishing in 20:47.47. The Cogs took 17th as a team with 386 points.
Football
Amboy 54, Hiawatha 6: At Amboy, the season came to an end for the No. 15 Hawks against the No. 2 Clippers.
Lucas Norvell caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Blake Weigartz late in the game for the only score for the Hiawatha (4-6).
“We had trouble moving the ball from the start,” coach Kenny McPeek said. “In the first half their starters did what they wanted. We were outmanned head to toe. They were bigger, stronger, faster than us. They were a much better team than we were today.”
McPeek wrapped up his first season as coach of the Hawks with the team making the eight-man playoff field. He said overall, it was a good season.
“I think early in the season people thought we wouldn’t do well,” McPeek said. “We made the playoffs and I think we proved the doubters wrong, if you want to say that. Overall I think it was a good season.”