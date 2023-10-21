Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 21, 2023

Girls tennis
Class 1A State Tournament: The Sycamore tennis team took 22nd palce with six points at the state tournament, held Thursday through Saturday.
Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block picked up a first-round win and finished up 2-2. They lost their third-round consolation bracket match 9-8 (7-3) on a tiebreaker.
Jordyn Tilstra went 2-2, winning her first two consolation matches. Kate Elsner and Elizabeth McConkie picked up a 7-5, 4-6 (10-7) win in their first consolation match and finished 1-2.
Girls cross country
Class 3A Hampshire Regional: At Hampshire, DeKalb took fourth to advance to the Class 3A Lake Park Sectional on Saturday.
Korima Gonzalez led the Barbs with an eighth-place finish in 19:46.8.
Class 2A Kaneland Regional: At Maple Park, Kaneland was fourth and Sycamore sixth to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A Woodstock Sectional.
Danielle Bower led the Knights with a 10th-place finish (19:54.6). Sycamore’s Hayley King (20:00.1) and Layla Janisch (20:01.3) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Winnebago, the Cogs took sixth to qualify for the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday.
Freshman Emma James paced the Cogs, finishing in 18:49.4 to take fourth.
Boys cross country
Class 3A Hampshire Regional: At Hampshire, DeKalb was fourth to reach the sectional at Lake Park as a team next week.
Jacob Barraza paced the Barbs taking third in 15:52.8. Riley Collins was 14th in 16:41.6.
Class 2A Kaneland Regional: At Maple Park, the Knights took second while Evan Nosek won the race in 15:24.2. Teammate David Valkanov took second in in 15:36.4.
Kaneland will advance to next week’s Woodland sectional, as will Sycamore. The Spartans took fifth with 111 points, led by Naif al Harby’s third-place showing in 15:41.3. Corey Goff was 15th in 16:24.9.
The Knights finished with 48 points, four points behind champion Marmion. Evan Whildin took sixth for the Knights (15:52.8) and Zachary Murdock was 13th (16:18).
Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Winnebago, Genoa-Kingston advanced to next week’s Oregon Sectional behind its sixth-place finish.
Freshman Gabriel Pena led the Cogs in 15th place, finishing in 16:08.31.
Boys soccer
Boylan Catholic 5, Kaneland 0: The Knights’ season came to an end with the loss to the Titans.
Late Friday
Peoria Heights 40, Hiawatha 24: At Peoria Heights, the Hawks finished the regular season 4-5 with the loss.
Lucas Norvell had a pair of touchdowns while Ryan Barber added one for Hiawatha, which trailed 16-0 and 32-8 in the second half.