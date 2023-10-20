Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Girls Tennis
Class 1A State Tournament: Sycamore seniors Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block battled through a rugged three-set match and a tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 to move into the second round of the championship bracket.
The Spartan duo will play Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee and Jane Carter on Friday.
Kate Elsner and Elizabeth McConkie dropped their first match but captured their second match 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 to advance in the consolation bracket.
In singles, Sycamore senior Jordyn Tilstra lost her opener but bounced back to win her next two matches. Tilstra took down Southland College Prep’s Kennedi Baity 7-5, 6-2 then cruised by Dixon’s Addison Arjes 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round of the consolation bracket.
Girls Volleyball
Neuqua Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, two well-played games went the way of the Wildcats in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup, 25-21, 25-20. DeKalb dropped its season record to 5-17-1, 0-10 in the DVC.
Indian Creek 2, Lisle 1: At Shabbona, a comeback win in game two carried over to a game three win and a match win for the Timberwolves. IC took out the Lions 10-25, 25-17, 27-25 to improve its season mark to 9-16-1.
South Beloit 2, Hiawatha 1: At South Beloit, the Hawks fell in a three-game thriller to the Sobos 25-11, 21-25, 22-25. Hiawatha drops to 15-14 overall.