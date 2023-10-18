Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, perfection has become a way of life for the Cogs. Tuesday night, G-K wrapped up its third straight Big Northern Conference title with a 25-20, 25-15 victory over the Indians. G-K (34-1, 9-0 BNC) romped through the conference undefeated. Alayna Pierce had 13 kills, and Alivia Keegan added 10 plus 15 assists to lead the Cogs.
Naperville Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs fell to the Redhawks 25-21, 25-22. DeKalb dropped to 5-16-1, 0-9 in the DuPage Valley Conference.