Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, October 16

Boys soccer
DeKalb 4, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Barbs got the lead early and maintained it to win in Class 3A Elgin Regional action.
Matt Tuszynski scored the first from a penalty kick and Mauricio Jasso put the second one in off an assist from Jayson Quintero. Ian Wickens-Walter scored off an assist from Seth Ahead and Henry Garcia-Alvarez finished the scoring with an assist from Daniel Blancas.
The Barbs will play for a regional semifinal victory against Elgin Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Elgin.
Genoa-Kingston 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Jay Wolcott scored two to lead the Cogs to a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional victory.
Santi Tomlinson scored the other goal. GK will play for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.