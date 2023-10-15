Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 14, 2023

Girls tennis
Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: Sycamore took the team title and will send three entries to the state tournament.
Jordyn Tilstra was third for the Spartans at singles, losing only to eventual champ Grace Ferguson of Dixon.
Both Sycamore doubles teams qualified. Kate Elsner and Elizabeth McConkie took third, while Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block were fourth. Weaver and Block took defaults in each of their final two matches.
Class 1A St. Francis Sectional: Kaneland picked up four points but did not advance to the state tournament.
No. 5 seed Lauren Andrew and Abby Grams reached the third round but were eliminated.
Class 2A Gilford Sectional: DeKalb picked up four points but did not advance to the state tournament.
Krystal Baggett had a pair of wins for the Barbs, including a 6-1, 6-2 upset of No. 6 Maria Misiaszek, of Hampshire, before bowing out.
Boys cross country
Interstate 8 Conference Meet: At Morris, Kaneland won with 31 points while Sycamore was second with 45.
Evan Nosek won in 15:39 for Kaneland while Naif al Harby was second in 16:01 for the Spartans. The two teams combined for six of the 11 total medalists. Kaneland’s David Valkanov was fourth in 16:06 and Evan Whildin was fifth in 16:13.
Sycamore’s Corey Goff was sixth in 16:26 and Kaneland’s Zachary Murdock was eighth in 16:42.
DuPage Valley Conference Championships: Jacob Barraza was fifth for DeKalb but the Barbs were sixth, three points behind Waubonsie Valley.
Barraza finished in 16:12.3, the only Barb in the top 20. Neuqua Valley won the team title.
Big Northern Conference Meet: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston was eighth.
Gabriel Pena finished in 19:19 to take 35h.
Girls cross country
Interstate 8 Conference Meet: Kaneland was second and Sycamore third at Morris, at a race won by the hosts.
Sycamore’s Layla Janisch was second in 20:11.89, while Kaneland’s Danielle Bower was third in 20:16.72.
Hayley King of Sycamore was fifth in 20:39.21, while Kaneland’s Graycen Cole (21:15.05) and Jade Unzueta (21:15.13) were ninth and 10th.
Big Northern Conference Meet: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston was sixth.
Emma James took 13th in 21:33.59 to pace the Cogs.
DuPage Valley Conference Championships: The Barbs were sixth with 176 points.
Alex Schwantes led the Barbs with a 33rd place finish in 20:47.6.
Boys soccer
Regional postponements: The rainy weather disrupted a pair of regionals involving local teams.
In the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, DeKalb’s play-in game at Hampshire was postponed until 5 p.m. Monday. The winner will face No. 1 Elgin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather wasn’t any better Friday, with the 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional postponed until Monday. Genoa-Kingston and Hinckley-Big Rock will meet in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.
Late Friday
Boys soccer
Aurora Central Catholic 5, Indian Creek 1: The Timberwolves dropped the Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal game.
ACC will face the hosts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the title.
Volleyball
Newark 2, Hiawatha 1: The Hawks fell 14-25, 25-13, 25-19 in the Little 10 match.