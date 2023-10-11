Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 10

Girls volleyball
Sycamore 2, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, Laci Neece had 10 kills and two aces, and the Spartans won 25-18, 26-24 in Interstate 8 Conference play Tuesday.
Grace Lichthardt had seven kills and a block, Ava Carpenter had nine kills, and Jaycee Funderburg had four kills.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Byron 0: At Genoa, the hosts got an early lead and kept it to win 25-8, 25-14 in Big Northern Conference action.
Alivia Keegan had five kills, 12 assists and five digs; Alayna Pierce had nine kills and five digs; Hannah Langton had 11 digs and four aces; and Mia Wise had two kills, three assists, five digs and six aces.
Kaneland 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Knights earned a 25-11, 26-24 Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Hiawatha 2, Indian Creek 1: At Hiawatha, the Timberwolves came up short in Little Ten Conference action, 26-28, 25-22, 26-24.
Boys soccer
Sycamore 7, Morris 1: At Sycamore, Jameson Carl scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Aiden Sears scored the first goal in the third minute on a penalty kick and went on to assist Carl for the second goal a minute later. Ethan Royer put the next one in off another assist from Sears. Carl scored the next two goals off assists from Royer and Caleb Emert. Gavin Crouch ended the scoring by putting in the final two goals, both assisted by Carl.