Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 7, 2023

Girls golf
Class 2A state tournament: Sycamore senior Brianna Chamoun shot a 76 on Saturday in the final round of the Class 2A state tournament, finishing in 30th place with a 158 two-day total.
Chamoun was just three strokes off a top-20 finish.
Class 1A state tournament: Genoa-Kingston senior Aleia Lauer finished her season in 56th place in the state, carding a 93 in the second round to finish the tournament with a 186.
Boys golf
Class 2A state tournament: Kaneland senior Wesley Hollis shot an 84 on Saturday, finishing the two-day tournament with a 167 to take 64th place.
Boys cross country
Sterling invitational: At Hoover Park, Sycamore took sixth and DeKalb took seventh.
Jacob Barraza finished second in 15:12.4, 7 seconds behind Sterling’s Dan Johnson. Sycmaore’s Naif al Harby was third in 15:18.2.
Corey Goff also had a top 20 finish, finishing in 16:16.5 for Sycamore to take 18th.
Pleasant Valley won the meet with 56 points, Sycamore finished with 131 and DeKalb had 162.
Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Genoa-Kingston was last in the 13-team field, a point behind Durand.
Freshman Christopher Garcia led the Cogs in 51st place, finishing in 18:22.1.
Girls cross country
Sterling invitational: At Hoover Park, DeKalb was fourth and Kaneland was ninth.
Korima Gonzalez led the Barbs, taking fifth in 18:40.5. Alex Schwantes took 13th for the Barbs in 19:55.6. Jade Unzueta paced the Knights with a 27th-place finish in 21:00.9.
Pleasant Valley won the meet with 60 points. DeKalb finished with 100, Kaneland finished with 205.
Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Sycamore was fifth and Genoa-Kingston 11th.
Layla Janisch led the Spartans in 19:17.5, taking fifth. Hayley King was eighth in 19:25.1. Freshman Emma James led the Cogs in 20:25.1, taking 18th.
Volleyball
Dixon tournament: At Dixon, Genoa-Kingston won four games on Saturday to claim its fourth tournament title of the season.
The Cogs knocked off Dunlap, 25-9, 25-19, then beat Belvidere 25-9, 25-14. After a 25-8, 25-9 win against Scales Mound, the Cogs beat Naperville Central 25-12, 25-15 for the title.
On the day, Alayna Pierce had 44 kills and 27 digs. Alivia Keegan had 34 kills, 26 digs and 42 assists. Hannah Langton had 47 digs and Mia Wise had 37 assists and 17 digs.