Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, October 6, 2023

Girls golf
Class 2A state tournament: Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun shot an 82 in the first round of the state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
She is in 22nd place after the first round, 11 strokes behind Triad’s Emma Hill. She’s three strokes behind the top 10.
Class 1A state tournament: Genoa-Kingston’s Aleia Lauer shot a 93 in the first round at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
Lauer is in 59th place heading into the final round. Her 93 was three strokes ahead of the elimination mark of 96, and is nine strokes out of the top 20.
Boys golf
Class 2A state tournament: Kaneland’s Wesley Hollis fired off an 83 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Hollis is in 68th place heading into the final round.
Football
Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43: At Kirkland, the Hawks led by as much as 44-7 in the win.
The Giants (2-5) scored first, taking a 7-0 lead in the first half. But the Hawks (3-4) rolled off the next 44 points. Lucas Norvell scored six touchdowns as part of a 307-yard rushing effort, plus had an interception. Blake Weigartz had an 82-yard run, plus ran the second-half opening kickoff back for a touchdown.
Tommy Butler had 13 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
The win keeps the Hawks alive for a playoff berth.
“We preached to the kids our playoffs started after our loss last weekend,” Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said. “We got playoff win No. 1 today. It was a big one. We paly next Thursday against Ashton-Franklin Center and we’ve got to get that one next.”
Volleyball
Little 10 tournament: At Leland, Indian Creek knocked off Somonauk 25-21, 25-16, to earn a spot in the championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
H-BR bowed out of the tournament with a 25-27, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Serena. Hiawatha earned a spot in the fifth-place game with a 25-17-22-25, 25-16 win.
The Hawks will face Serena at 4 p.m.