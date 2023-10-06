Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 0: At Genoa, the hosts picked up a Big Northern Conference win, 25-17, 25-13.
Alayna Pierce had 12 kills and four aces, Alivia Keegan had 12 assists and five kills and Mia Wise had six assists.
Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action, 25-8, 25-16.
Boys soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Indian Creek 0: At Hinckley, the hosts put one on the board with just over 14 minutes left to secure a third-place finish in the Little Ten Conference tournament.
Geneva 7, Kaneland 1: At Geneva, Tommy Watson put one on the board but the Knights fell in nonconference play.
Harvard 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Harvard, the Cogs battled until the end but came up short in nonconference action.
Girls swimming
Neuqua Valley 116, DeKalb-Sycamore 45: At Neuqua, Hannah Raetzke took first in the 50 freestyle (26.30) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.69) but the co-op fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Molly Allison finished first in the 100 free (54.56) and Camila Palacios took second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.91).