October 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5

Genoa-Kingston wins girls volleyball in two, Hinckley-Big Rock wins in boys soccer

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 0: At Genoa, the hosts picked up a Big Northern Conference win, 25-17, 25-13.

Alayna Pierce had 12 kills and four aces, Alivia Keegan had 12 assists and five kills and Mia Wise had six assists.

Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action, 25-8, 25-16.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Indian Creek 0: At Hinckley, the hosts put one on the board with just over 14 minutes left to secure a third-place finish in the Little Ten Conference tournament.

Geneva 7, Kaneland 1: At Geneva, Tommy Watson put one on the board but the Knights fell in nonconference play.

Harvard 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Harvard, the Cogs battled until the end but came up short in nonconference action.

Girls swimming

Neuqua Valley 116, DeKalb-Sycamore 45: At Neuqua, Hannah Raetzke took first in the 50 freestyle (26.30) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.69) but the co-op fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.

Molly Allison finished first in the 100 free (54.56) and Camila Palacios took second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.91).

