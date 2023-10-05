October 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, October 4

Tee times for boys, girls golf state tournaments announced

By Shaw Local News Network

Golf

Tee times announced for state: Sycamore’s Brianna Chamoun will tee off at 10:36 a.m. on Friday in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Hickory Point in Decatur.

Chamoun qualified for state by shooting a 72 at the Burlington Central sectional, finishing in a tie for third.

In the girls 1A tournament, Genoa-Kingston’s Aleia Lauer will tee off at 10:27 a.m. at Red Tail Ru in Decatur.

In the boys 2A tournament, Kaneland’s Wesley Hollis will tee off at 9:42 a.m. at Weibring in Normal.

Boys Soccer

Sycamore 5, LaSalle-Peru 2: At La Salle, Carl Jameson netted yet another hat trick for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Cavaliers. Evan Fix and Caleb Emert also scored for Sycamore (10-9-1, 7-1-0).

Tuesday’s late result

Earlville 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: In Hinckley, the Royals lost in overtime. Tyler Smith and Landon Roop scored for the Royals.

