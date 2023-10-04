Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Girls tennis
Sycamore 5, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Sycamore, led by their strong doubles teams, Sycamore (12-1)cruised to a 5-1 nonconference win over Rockford Lutheran on Tuesday. The Spartans doubles teams of Madyson Black and Jetta Weaver, Kate Elsner and Lizzie McConkey, Layla Musich and Abby Burgess and Taylor Zemanek and Allie Van Mastrigt swept the doubles level of their match. Jordyn Tilstra captured No. 2 singles for the Spartans.
Boys soccer
Somonauk 9, Indian Creek 0: At Hinckley, in the Little Ten Conference tournament, the Timberwolves fell to the top-seeded Bobcats. IC (9-8-2). IC will play in the third-place match.
Westminster Christian 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Christian Rangel scored the lone goal for the Cogs in the nonconference match. GK fell to 12-5-3 overall.
Volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Stillman Valley 0: At Stillman Valley, Alivia Keegan contributed nine kills, 11 assists and five digs to lead the Cogs to a 25-20, 25-4 Big Northern Conference match win. Alayna Pierce had 10 kills and Hannah Langton nine digs to lead GK (25-1, 5-0).
Ottawa 2, Kaneland 0: At Ottawa, the Knights dropped a tight one in the Interstate Eight to the host Pirates, 26-24, 25-21 to fall to 18-8, 5-2.
Neuqua Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs (5-11-1, 0-5) fell in the DuPage Valley Conference match, 25-11, 25-8.