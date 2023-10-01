Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Boys cross country
49th Annual Patricia Harland Cross Country Meet: At Fox River Park in Burlington, Wis., Kaneland came away with the win, with Evan Nosek taking first for the Knights on Saturday.
Nosek finished in 15:59.4, ahead of runner-up Naif al Harby of Sycamore, who clocked a 16:11.6. Nosek’s teammates David Valkanov (16:25.8) and Evan Whildin (16:33.8) were third and fourth.
Kaneland won with 41 points with Sycamore third with 86. Kaneland’s Zackary Murdock was 11th in 17:20.4, while Sycamore teammates Corey Goff (17:29.1) and Logan Jones (17:41.2) were 14th and 20th.
Girls cross country
Freeport Invitational: At Freeport, Sycamore took fourth with 91 points.
Sophomore Layla Janisch led the Spartans in 12th place, finishing in 20:45.4. Senior Hayley King was 14th in 20:59.7.
Solorio Sun Warrior Invitational: At Chicago, Kaneland took sixth.
Danielle Bower was the only Knight in the top 40, taking 26th in 19:37.1.
Football
South Fork 54, Hiawatha 26: At Kirkland, Lucas Norvell and Blake Weigartz each had two touchdowns for the Hawks in a loss.
Soccer
Crystal Lake South 3, Sycamore 0: At Crystal Lake, the Spartans fell to 8-8-1 with the loss.
Morris 5, Indian Creek 2: At Waterman, Jason Brewer and Tyler Bogle scored in the loss.
Bogle connected on a header on a feed from Jakob McNally. Parker Murry assisted on Brewer’s goal.