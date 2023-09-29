Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Boys golf
Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Morris, Justin Wentzlaff from Hinckley-Big Rock won on a playoff hole to qualify for next week’s Bishop McNamara Sectional by carding a 94 for the Royals.
Girls golf
Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore, Brianna Chamoun, of Sycamore, was the best on the course at Thursday’s regional. The senior carded a 71 to finish nine shots ahead of the rest of the field to win medalist honors.
Metea Valley won the regional title.
Kaneland qualified two for the Burlington Central sectional next week. Senior Braelyn Davoust shot 86 to lead the Knights. Fellow senior Livi Wagner shot 92 and also qualified for the sectional.
Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Marengo, senior Aleia Lauer shot 92 to help lead Genoa-Kingston to a third-place team finish and a spot in the Eastland Sectional next week. Emma Rhoads, Ava Smith, Madelynn Swanson, Mikayla Bass and Lucy Foss will compete next week.
Hinckley-Big Rock qualified three to the sectional. Evelyn Lauer, Lilliana Martinez and McKenna Bark all advanced.
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 5, Marengo 1: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored yet another hat trick for the Cogs in the nonconference contest. Danny Lara and Mike Botello added goals, and Diego Leon had two assists for GK (12-4-3).
Indian Creek 2, Oregon 2: At Oregon, Tyler Bogle and Antonio Bonilla scored in the draw between the Hawks and IC (8-6-2).
Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Genoa, Alayna Pierce had another big night for the Cogs in a nonconference win over the Indians. Her 15 digs and 12 kills led the Cogs to a 25-16, 25-21 win.
Keegan had nine digs and 15 assists, and Hannah Langton added 14 digs for GK (24-1).
Kaneland 2, La Salle-Peru 0: At Maple Park, the Knights swept the Cavaliers in an Interstate 8 match 25-17, 25-23 to improve to 17-6 overall, 4-1 in the conference.
Hiawatha 2, Harvard 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks improved to 11-9 overall with a 25-18, 25-19 win over the Hornets in a nonconference match.