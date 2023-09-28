Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 27

Boys golf
IHSA Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore, Kaneland scored 314 points and beat the hosts in a 5th score playoff to be the third team to advance to Class 2A Sectionals on Monday.
Ottawa took first place with 287 points and Burlington Central took second with 301.
For Sycamore, four golfers advanced to sectionals. Luke Swedberg shot 77, Matthew Loos and Gavin Sedevie shot 78s and Andrew Swedberg shot 81.
Genoa-Kingston finished in 8th place as a team with 369 points.
Class 1A Riverdale Regional: At Byron Hills Golf Course, Indian Creek took 10th with 427 points and Port Byron (Riverdale) took first with 298 in a 12 team meet.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 10, Rochelle 3: At Kaneland, the Knights put up six goals in the first half and four in the second to win in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Wilson Love scored four goals and Sam Keen added three.
Stillman Valley 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Stillman, the Cogs were held scoreless in a Big Northern Conference matchup.
Girls volleyball
Indian Creek 2, IMSA: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves picked up a Little Ten Conference victory, 25-13, 25-21.