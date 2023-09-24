Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Sept 23

Boys cross country
Rock River invite: At Sterling, Kaneland won the team standings, while Sycamore’s Naif al Harby was second individually.
Kaneland finished with 81 points, and Sycamore was fourth with 113.
Al Harby was second in 15:34.2, about 11 seconds behind champ Dale Johnson, of Sterling. David Valkanov, of Kaneland, was third in 15:57.1.
Evan Nosek was 12th for Kaneland in 16:29.8, Sycamore’s Corey Goff was 14th in 16:36.2, and Kaneland’s Evan Whildin was 16th in 16:41 to round out local runners in the top 20.
Bartlett invite: Jacob Barraza won the meet, helping DeKalb to a third-place finish as a team.
Barraza finished in 15:18.8, six seconds ahead of runner-up Andrew Beyer of Jacobs. Riley Collins was 17th in 16:30.1, and Nathan Tumminaro was 20th in 16:41.8.
Girls cross country
Rock River invite: At Sterling, Kaneland was fifth and Sycamore 13th.
Danielle Bower led Kaneland in 26th place, finishing in 20:38.1. Hayley King was 29th in 20:47.7 to pace the Spartans.
Bartlett invite: Korima Gonzalez won the race in 18:50.6, powering DeKalb to a ninth-place finish.
Gonzalez won the race by almost 7 seconds against Crystal Lake South’s Abby Machesky.
Boys soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Byron 0: At Byron, Landon Roop scored twice in the win.
Tyler Smith and Michael Murphy each had an assist. Alex Casanas had four saves.
Indian Creek 9, Sandwich 3: At Waterman, the Indians scored first, but the Timberwolves stormed back for the win.
Tyler Bogle had a hat trick for the Timberwolves, while Lucas Odle scored twice. Antonio Bonilla added two goals, while Jakob McNally and David Mandak scored once each.
Genoa-Kingston 4, Sterling 4: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored four times as the Cogs forced the tie.
Brandon Wolcott, Santi Tomlinson and Angel Villagran notched assists for the Cogs.
Genoa-Kingston 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott had a hat trick as the Cogs won the first game of a round-robin.
Hampshire 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the nonconference game.
Volleyball
Kaneland tournament: At Maple Park, the Knights (15-7) led 16-14 in the second game of the championship match but fell to Downers Grove North, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16.
Earlier in the day, the Knights beat Kenwood 25-16, 25-9 and Yorkville 25-14, 25-19.
Boys golf
Sterling invite: At Sterling, Kaneland took fourth, Sycamore seventh and DeKalb eighth.
Kaneland shot a 331 as a team, nine strokes behind champ Riverdale. Sycamore carded a 344 and DeKalb a 348.
Brian Davoust was 10th for the Knights, shooting a 79. Sycamore freshman Ryan Sedevie was 12th with an 81 to take 12th, while Kaneland’s Bradley Franck and Sycamore’s Luther Swedberg tied for 14th win an 82.
DeKalb juniors Aidan Lange and Jonah Keck tied for 20th with an 85.
Girls golf
Rosary invite: At Aurora, Sycamore-DeKalb was 13th with a 388.
Brianna Chamoun led the co-op with a 75 to take second, two strokes behind champ Marisa Lerario of Lake Park.