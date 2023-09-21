Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 20

Boys soccer
Indian Creek 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Waterman, Tyler Bogle scored twice, and the Timberwolves won in Little Ten Conference action.
Sean Acker and Jason Brewer added a goal apiece for IC.
Tyler Smith had two goals for the Royals and assisted on a Josh Badal goal
Kaneland 5, Ottawa Township 1: At Ottawa, Sam Keen scored four goals, and the Knights won in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Girls volleyball
Yorkville Christian 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the hosts couldn’t get on the board in nonconference action.
Boys golf
Big Northern Conference Championship: At Poplar Grove, Genoa-Kingston took eighth place with 379 strokes, and Byron took first with 301 in the 10-team tournament at Timber Point Golf Club.
Landen Ritchie led the Cogs with a 92. He was followed on the team by Ethan Egler (94), John Krueger (96), Colton McDowell (97), Harrison Zorica (98) and Gavin Havener (101).