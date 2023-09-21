September 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 20

Indian Creek tops Hinckley-Big Rock in boys soccer, Genoa-Kingston boys golf 8th in Big Northern Conference Championship

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Waterman, Tyler Bogle scored twice, and the Timberwolves won in Little Ten Conference action.

Sean Acker and Jason Brewer added a goal apiece for IC.

Tyler Smith had two goals for the Royals and assisted on a Josh Badal goal

Kaneland 5, Ottawa Township 1: At Ottawa, Sam Keen scored four goals, and the Knights won in Interstate 8 Conference action.

Girls volleyball

Yorkville Christian 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the hosts couldn’t get on the board in nonconference action.

Boys golf

Big Northern Conference Championship: At Poplar Grove, Genoa-Kingston took eighth place with 379 strokes, and Byron took first with 301 in the 10-team tournament at Timber Point Golf Club.

Landen Ritchie led the Cogs with a 92. He was followed on the team by Ethan Egler (94), John Krueger (96), Colton McDowell (97), Harrison Zorica (98) and Gavin Havener (101).

Premium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois