Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, September 18, 2023

Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 6, Rockford Christian 0: At Rockford, two hat tricks propelled the Cogs to victory over Rockford Christian on Monday night. Jay Wolcott and Mike Botello each scored three goals. Josue Leon had three assists, and Ayden Hernandez added one as G-K improved to 8-3-2 on the year and stayed perfect atop the Big Northern Conference at 5-0.
Athlete of the Week
Nominees are Hinckley-Big Rock golfer Saje Beane, Genoa-Kingston volleyball player Alivia Keegan, Sycamore tennis player Jordyn Tilstra and Indian Creek volleyball player Izzy Turner.
Boys golf
Little Ten Conference Tournament: At Shabbona, Hinckley-Big Rock captured the team title at the Little Ten Boys Golf Tournament. The Royals totaled 372 shots to outdistance second-place Earlville. Indian Creek carded a 420 to finish sixth. Logan Pawlik-Dolen had the top score for the Royals, shooting a 91 finishing fourth overall. Teammate Justin Wentzlaff was just behind with a 92 for H-BR. Jon Genslinger shot a 94, finishing in a tie for seventh for the Timberwolves.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 2: At Maple Park, Sam Keen led the Knights in their Interstate 8 Conference win over the Cavaliers. He scored four times to lead Kaneland (6-6-2, 4-1) to the win as the Raiders stayed near the top of the conference race.
Earlville 3, Indian Creek 1: At Earlville, Kason Murry netted the lone goal for IC in the Little Ten Conference match. IC fell to 6-6-1, 2-2 in the Little Ten.
Sycamore 11, Rochelle 2: At Sycamore, Jameson Carl scored a hat trick in the first half, and Carson Matthews scored twice in the second for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 match. Javier Lopez, Ryan Guzinski, Ronaldo Ocelotl, Evan Fix, Jose Aviles and Gavin Crouch scored for Sycamore (7-7-1, 4-1).
Somonauk 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Royals dropped the Little Ten Conference match to the Bobcats. H-BR is 5-6-1, 2-1 in the conference.
Girls volleyball
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, South Beloit 0: At South Beloit, the Royals took the nonconference match 25-19, 25-21 to improve to 11-6 overall.