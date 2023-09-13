Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 12

Girls Volleyball
Indian Creek 2, Earlville 0: At Shabbona, led by six kills from Allie Peterson, the Timberwolves outscored Earlville 29-27, 25-20 in a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday.
Izzy Turner did a little of everything for IC (4-8, 2-1 LTC), as she had eight assists, six digs and two kills.
Sycamore 2, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the Spartans improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference win a 22-25, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Hubs.
Hiawatha 2, IMSA 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks took down the visitors 25-17, 25-22. Hiawatha improved to 3-1 in the Little Ten and 8-5 overall.
Plano 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Plano, in a nonconference match, the Royals (11-5) fell to the Reapers 25-20, 25-21.
Boys Soccer
Indian Creek 6, Pecatonica 5: At Shabbona, Jakob McNally and Tyler Bogle scored goals on penalty kicks to lead the Timberwolves in a nonconference match. David Mandak added a goal for IC (6-5).
Naperville North 6, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs were shut out in a DuPage Valley Conference game by the Huskies.
Girls Tennis
Sycamore 3, Morris 2: At Morris, the Spartans swept doubles to win the Interstate 8 match. Madyson Block and Jetta Weaver, Kate Elsner and Lizzie McConkie and Layla Musich and Abby Burgess won their doubles matches for Sycamore.
Boys Golf
Sycamore 178, LaSalle-Peru 190: At Sycamore, Gavin Sedevie was the medalist for the Spartans by carding a 42.
Rock Falls 162, Genoa-Kingston 179: At Genoa, Landon Ritchie tied for medalist honors, shooting a 39 to lead the Cogs. Brycen Lavender and Colton McDowell carded a 48 each for G-K.