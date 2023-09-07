Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 5, Byron 0: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored four goals to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference win.
Ayden Hernandez put in one to close the scoring. Michael Botello had two assists and Diego Espinoza was credited with one. Jaime Serna earned the shutout in net.
Somonauk 8, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell and couldn’t come back in Little Ten Conference action.
Boys golf
Genoa-Kingston 159, Winnebago 176: At Westlake Village, Landen Ritchie was meet medalist with a 37 and Brycen Lavender was one stroke behind him with a career low scores during a Big Northern Conference victory.
Colton McDowell shot 40 and Ethan Egler shot 44.
Girls golf
Genoa-Kingston 222, Winnebago 261: At Westlake Village, Aleia Lauer medaled with a 46 and the Cogs won in Big Northern Conference action.
Emma Rhoads shot 52, Ava Smith shot 53 and Natalie Olson shot 71.
Boys cross country
Winnebago Invite: At Winnebago, the hosts took first place with 18 points and Genoa-Kingston took fourth with 84 in a six-team meet.
For the Cogs, Gabriel Peña finished in eighth place overall (11:38.56) and Christopher Garcia took 16th (12:41.94) in the 2.05 mile event.
Girls cross country
Winnebago Invite: At Winnebago, the hosts took first place with 24 points and Genoa-Kingston took third with 79 in a five-team meet.
For the Cogs, Gracie Zapatka finished in fourth place (13:47.00) and Emma James took sixth (14:07.40) in the 2.05 mile event.
Girls volleyball
Durand 2, Hiawatha 0: At Durand, the Hawks battled but fell in nonconference action, 25-6, 25-14.
LATE TUESDAY
Boys soccer
Metea Valley 3, DeKalb 1: At Aurora, the Barbs (1-4, 0-1) equalized things in the 30th minute but gave up two second-half goals in the loss to the Mustangs (2-3, 1-0) in the DuPage Valley Conference opener.
Chris Alatorre scored for the Barbs with an assist from Matt Tuszynski.
Boys golf
H-BR tops Plano: At Shabbona, Logan Pawlik-Dolen was medalist for the first time, carding a 42.
Team scores were not available from the meet. Justin Wentzlaff carded a 44 for the Royals.