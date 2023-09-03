Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, September 2

Volleyball
Oregon tournament: Genoa-Kingston won all three of its games Saturday to win the tournament.
The Cogs beat Aquin for the title, 25-19, 25-20. They also knocked off West Carroll (25-15, 25-13) and Durand (25-16, 28-26).
Alivia Keegan had a big tournament both as a setter and attacker, joining Alayna Pierce and Hannah Langton on the all-tournament team. She had 19 assists and 11 kills against Durand and 10 assists, six kills, four aces and three digs against West Carroll.
Pierce had 40 kills on the day, Langton had 24 digs and Keegan had 41 assists and eight aces.
West Aurora tournament: Kaneland ended up in second place after losing the title match to Oswego, 25-15, 25-19, 15-10.
The Knights (5-4) beat South Elgin 25-10, 25-12 earlier in the tournament. They also dispatched Naperville Central 26-24, 25-19 and Plainfield East 25-10, 25-19.
Football
Milford-Cissna Park 42, Hiawatha 14: At Milford, the Hawks lost the eight-man game on Saturday to drop to 0-2 on the season.
Boys soccer
Sycamore 2, Lakes 2: At Woodstock, the Spartans tied Lakes in the third-place game of the Jacob Norys tournament.
Jameson Carl scored both Sycamore goals in a 12-minute span. He was assisted by Chandler Gatbunton in the 13th minute and connected on a penalty kick in the 25th.
Aurora Central Catholic 3, Indian Creek 1: At Waterman, Cooper Rissman scored the lone goal for the Timberwolves.
Hoffman Estates 3, Kaneland 1: At Hoffman Estates, Abe Paulino had the goal for the Knights in the loss.
Boys cross country
Plainfield Central Invite: DeKalb took sixth in the 13-team field paced by Jacob Barraza’s 16:09.51 to finish 13th.
Eduardo Castro took 18th in 16:25.73
Oregon Open: Genoa-Kingston took 18th out of the 22 teams at the meet.
Gabriel Pena led the Cogs, finishing in 19:48.3 to take 67th.
Girls cross country
Plainfield Central Invite: DeKalb took fifth in the 13-team field, paced by Korima Gonzalez’s fourth-place finish in 18:47.09.
Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez was the next-fastest Barb in 21:18, good for 28th.
Oregon Open: Kaneland was second with 95 points while Genoa-Kingston was 12th out of the 16 teams.
Kaneland’s Danielle Bower took second, finishing in 20:24.8, with Abby Fitts taking fifth in 21:04.
Gracie Zapatka led the Cogs in 17th with a 22:15.5.